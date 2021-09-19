CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

14 TV superstars who have never been nominated for an Emmy

By Gabbi Shaw
 4 days ago

Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, and Glenn Howerton.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO/Getty Images

Chris Noth was never nominated for his roles as Mr. Big on "Sex and the City," Mike Logan in "Law and Order," or Peter Florrick on "The Good Wife."
Chris Noth.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Noth has had a prolific TV career, with over 100 episodes of both "The Good Wife" and "Law and Order" under his belt, plus another 40-odd episodes of " Sex and the City ," which is arguably his most iconic work.

But surprisingly, he's never received an Emmy nod, though many of his co-stars have, as well as the shows on which he starred. He did, however, earn Golden Globe noms for his work on "Sex and the City" and "The Good Wife" in 1999 and 2010, respectively.

Perhaps the upcoming "SATC" revival, "And Just Like That..." will earn him his first Emmy nom.

As more people watched "New Girl" while stuck at home, they wondered how neither Jake Johnson nor Lamorne Morris received Emmy noms for their roles.
Morris and Johnson in 2015.

Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for Darin Pfeiffer Consulting

"New Girl," thanks to Netflix, got serious bump in viewership in 2020 as stressed people looked for something sweet and gut-bustingly funny to watch.

And while Max Greenfield and Zooey Deschanel were deservedly recognized by the Television Academy for their performances as Schmidt and Jess Day, respectively, Johnson and Morris were snubbed for all seven seasons for their roles as Nick Miller and Winston Bishop.

Morris now has another opportunity with "Woke," while Johnson seems to have moved on to movies for the time being.

Ellen Pompeo has been the heart and soul of "Grey's Anatomy" for soon-to-be 18 seasons, but she has never been nominated for an Emmy.
Ellen Pompeo.

Getty Images

Simply put, there is no " Grey's Anatomy " without Meredith Grey, as played by Pompeo. Plenty of characters have come and gone over the years, with fans and critics alike claiming that the show couldn't survive without them — but they were wrong. The show has endured, all narrated by Pompeo.

The fact that she hasn't been nominated, not once, for her huge body of work is tough to swallow. But maybe season 18 will change that!

Charlie Hunnam was never nominated for his seven seasons of work on "Sons of Anarchy."
Charlie Hunnam.

JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images

Hunnam was tasked with playing Jax Teller, a leader of a motorcycle gang who tries to do the right thing while simultaneously committing murder, smuggling guns, and generally partaking in illegal activities, while still making audiences root for him.

It's a testament to Hunnam's acting ability and charm that they did, and he easily could have earned an Emmy for his work.

Hunnam's on-screen mother, Katey Sagal, has never been nominated, either.
Katey Sagal.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Sagal played Jax's complicated mother, Gemma, on "Sons of Anarchy." Gemma was both beloved and despised, and that's due to her performance, in addition to great writing.

But "Sons of Anarchy" wasn't the only show she starred in. Sagal played Peggy Bundy on "Married... with Children" for 11 seasons, and was one of the show's most iconic characters. She also voiced Leela on "Futurama" for seven seasons and starred on "8 Simple Rules" — none of which garnered a nomination.

The fact that Wendell Pierce has never been nominated for his work on "The Wire" seems egregious to us.
Wendell Pierce.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty

"The Wire" is heralded as one of the greatest shows of all time, period. But it never won an Emmy, and it was only nominated for two during its five-season run. Pierce played Det. William "Bunk" Moreland, whom Esquire called "the best-written character in the best-written show in the history of television."

Like all of his co-stars, he didn't receive an Emmy nod for "The Wire." But some of them have been honored for their other work, like Idris Elba for "Luther" and the late Michael K. Williams for "When They See Us" and "Lovecraft Country."

That Pierce, who has also starred in other prestige TV shows like "Treme," has never been nominated is a travesty.

Peter Gallagher easily could have earned an Emmy nod for his time on "The O.C."
Peter Gallagher.

Mark Davis/Getty Images for IMF

Given that almost any teen soap of the 2000s owes "The O.C." a great debt, and that it's the reason we have "Laguna Beach" and " The Hills ," it's hard to believe neither the show nor any of its actors received any Emmys recognition.

Gallagher played Cohen family patriarch Sandy, who rocked great eyebrows, refused to give into the materialistic surroundings of Newport, and had a great TV marriage with Kirsten, as played by Kelly Rowan.

He's also had stand-out guest roles on shows like "New Girl" and "Grace and Frankie" that could be worthy of recognition — and he was just announced to be joining "Grey's Anatomy" in season 18.

Rhea Seehorn has been stealing scenes on "Better Call Saul" since the beginning, but she was shut out once again last year.
Rhea Seehorn.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

As Cinema Blend put it, " Does 'Better Call Saul's' Kim have to die for star Rhea Seehorn to get Emmy love? " Almost all of her co-stars have been recognized with a nomination, while Seehorn has continually been shut out. Her role as Kim, Jimmy's confidante and love interest, has made her a fan-favorite.

Creator Vince Gilligan has even stated that if he were to do another "Breaking Bad" spin-off, "it would be the Kim Wexler show."

"Better Call Saul" wasn't eligible for the Emmys this year, but Seehorn will get one final chance next year after the final season premieres in 2022.

Jason Segel played the lovable Marshall Eriksen on "How I Met Your Mother" for nine years without getting any Emmy love.
Jason Segel.

Getty Images

Marshall is clearly the best male character from " How I Met Your Mother ," much better than problematic Barney or whiny Ted. Yet Segel never earned an Emmy nod for his portrayal of the lovable environmental lawyer with an unshakable belief in the supernatural.

He also starred in cult-classic TV show "Freaks and Geeks," which is regularly cited as one of the greatest high school shows of all time, but didn't earn any nominations for that, either.

Segel is going to star in the untitled Lakers series for HBO co-created by Adam McKay, which is sure to be awards fodder when it's released, but for now, no Emmy love.

Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, and Glenn Howerton have never been nominated once in the 14 seasons of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."
Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, and Glenn Howerton.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO/Getty Images

"It's Always Sunny's" lack of awards recognition is so well-known that a season nine episode called " The Gang Tries Desperately to Win an Award " remains as relevant in 2021 as it was in 2013.

The other two co-stars of the show, Danny DeVito and Kaitlin Olson, have each been recognized. In DeVito's case, he won in 1981 for "Taxi," along with nominations in 1979, 1982, and 1983 for the same role. He was also nominated in 2004 for his guest spot on "Friends." Olson received a nomination in 2020 for her role in Quibi series "Flipped."

But the tree original dudes behind the show, McElhenney, Day, and Howerton have all been snubbed — not only for their truly iconic performances as Mac, Charlie, and Dennis, but for writing, directing, and producing the series, too.

Howerton also stars on "AP Bio," for which he has not been nominated, while McElhenney created, writes, and stars in Apple TV+ series "Mythic Quest," which was snubbed this year for its terrific second season. Day also produces "Mythic Quest."

Technically, Will Smith was nominated this year as a producer for "Cobra Kai," but he was never nominated for "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air."
Will Smith.

HANNIBAL HANSCHKE/Reuters

Smith's entire movie star career can be traced back to how charismatic he was on all 148 episodes of the show. He's been nominated for Oscars, but not an Emmy for his acting, and it all started on the sitcom.

"The Fresh Prince" was, and is, a pop culture phenomenon, with characters like Will, Carlton, and Uncle Phil, remaining relevant to this day (just ask J. Cole or Joyner Lucas ) due to the quality of the performances.

While he's getting Oscar buzz yet again for "King Richard," we'd like to see Smith return to the small screen to notch an E for a potential EGOT (he does have a Grammy).

Read the original article on Insider

