MIAMI (CBSMiami) – More than 3,100 people were killed in accidents involving distracted driving in 2019, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. New York State Police officers said goodbye to one of their own in April. Trooper Joseph Gallagher was putting flares on the side of the road when a car hit him. Investigators say the driver was texting at the time. Joel Feldman knows the pain of that loss. His daughter Casey was killed by a distracted driver in 2009. “The world is certainly not so well off after her death. She would have made a big, big difference,” he said. Most...