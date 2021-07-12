UPDATE: Suspect dies after being shot by police at end of pursuit which started in Fontana

A suspect died after being shot by police in Ontario at the end of a pursuit which started in Fontana on July 12, according to the Fontana Police Department. Just before 3 p.m., Fontana officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle. A passenger fled from the vehicle on foot, and the driver sped away in the vehicle with a female passenger still in the back seat, police said in an updated news release on July 13. (Some details were changed from previous reports.)