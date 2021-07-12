Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fontana, CA

UPDATE: Suspect dies after being shot by police at end of pursuit which started in Fontana

Fontana Herald News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA suspect died after being shot by police in Ontario at the end of a pursuit which started in Fontana on July 12, according to the Fontana Police Department. Just before 3 p.m., Fontana officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle. A passenger fled from the vehicle on foot, and the driver sped away in the vehicle with a female passenger still in the back seat, police said in an updated news release on July 13. (Some details were changed from previous reports.)

www.fontanaheraldnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Bernardino County, CA
Fontana, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Ontario, CA
Ontario, CA
Crime & Safety
San Bernardino County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Fontana, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Attorney S Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles is the latest athlete vocal about mental health

After pulling out of the Olympic women’s gymnastics team and all-around competitions, Simone Biles became the latest athlete at the center of the push to destigmatize mental health conversations in sports. Biles withdrew from the team final citing the emotional toll of the Games, telling Hoda Kotb on the "TODAY"...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

DOJ declines to back Mo Brooks's defense against Swalwell's riot lawsuit

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday declined to back a Republican lawmaker's legal defense against a lawsuit accusing him of helping to foment the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. DOJ lawyers said in a court filing that they were declining to certify Rep. Mo Brooks 's (R-Ala.) claim that he was acting within the scope of his official duties as a member of Congress when he delivered a speech to Trump supporters at the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally.

Comments / 0

Community Policy