Air Quality Unchanged Despite Significant Reduction in Vehicle Traffic

Starting this year, Ford will roll out all-new standard certified cabin air filters called Ford Refresh95, with plans to cover a majority of its lineup by the end of 2023. Assembled in the U.S.1, Ford Refresh95 is Ford’s new standard advanced cabin air filter. As air moves through a vehicle’s heating, air conditioning and ventilation system, Ford Refresh95 aims to help reduce microscopic particles that can originate both inside and outside a vehicle’s interior. This is particularly important because, according to the EPA, particles less than 10 microns in diameter, particularly those less than 2.5 microns, pose the greatest risk to health2.