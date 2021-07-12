Cancel
Lolo Creek Fire now part of the Granite Pass Fire Complex

By Peter Christian
Firefighting officials have combined three smaller fires that are actually burning towards each other into one new complex, according to Fire Information Officer Kate Jerman. “There's the Shotgun Fire, which is located approximately seven miles north of Powell Junction,” said Jerman. “It's burning on the Powell Ranger District over in Idaho. Then, there's the BM Hill Fire which originated on the Powell Ranger District as well. But since then it has moved over into the Montana side onto the Missoula Ranger District. And there's the Lolo Creek Fire, which originated on the Missoula Ranger District about a mile and a half northeast of the Lolo Pass Visitor Center. So all three of these fires are being managed under the Granite Pass Fire Complex.”

