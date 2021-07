With her time on The View waning, Meghan McCain went all-out for the Second Amendment during a discussion about the United States' gun violence epidemic. The conservative co-host insisted that she's "proud" to be both a gun owner and an NRA member, and she shaded her co-hosts, who have less experience with guns, for attempting to offer solutions. "I'm a gun owner. I'm an NRA member. I'm proud to be both," she said. "I never want to be lectured to by people who don't own guns."