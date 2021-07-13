Family Fun at The Dorchester: Making the Most of Summer in London
This summer, The Dorchester invites families to make the most of their trip to London with special experiences for the whole family. The Dorchester will create fun-filled itineraries for children from a cooking class in the kitchens to a day in the life of a real prince or princess with a special car ride to Buckingham Palace in a classic Rolls Royce. For parents dreaming of a sumptuous dinner for two, The Dorchester team will keep the children entertained whilst they enjoy one of the hotel’s acclaimed restaurants including recently launched: The Dorchester Rooftop.www.luxurytravelmagazine.com
