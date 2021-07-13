Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Billings, MT

New Billings Grocery Store Opening Soon in Former Lucky’s

By Michael Foth
Posted by 
Montana Talks
Montana Talks
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The former Lucky's Market building has been sitting empty since the store somewhat abruptly pulled out of the Billings market in early 2020. We wrote at the time the Kroger Company brand was also closing its Missoula location, as they shuttered 32 of their 39 stores in 10 states. I didn't shop at Lucky's very often, but I did enjoy their deli and buffet-style salad bar and lunch offerings. Their pizza-by-the-slice was one of my favorites and a great value. Now, a new grocery store is preparing to open in the same location.

montanatalks.com

Comments / 0

Montana Talks

Montana Talks

Billings, MT
292
Followers
862
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint. Montana Talks takes you statewide from 9-10 AM, giving you the chance to call and join listeners across the Big Sky state. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://montanatalks.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Food & Drinks
City
Lewistown, MT
City
Missoula, MT
Billings, MT
Food & Drinks
Local
Montana Lifestyle
Billings, MT
Lifestyle
State
Montana State
City
Billings, MT
City
Bozeman, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Prices#S Club#Food Drink#Kroger Company#Town Country Foods#Winco#Sam S Club#Albertsons#Iga#Red Robin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Costco
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
LifestylePosted by
Montana Talks

Do You Remember Big Sky Airlines?

Not a lot of folks will remember this airline but those who do miss these flights dearly for short flights around Montana. If you didn't know this but Montana actually had their own airline once. That airline was Big Sky Airlines. Big Sky Airlines was a small airline with flights around Montana and the surrounding state's biggest cities. They had flights to Denver, Boise, and more. Plus, you could fly from Missoula to Kalispell or Billings to Bozeman.
Yellowstone County, MTPosted by
Montana Talks

Where’s the Beef? Billings Kids Find Out at Historic Depot

Elementary-age school children from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County got to experience some hands-on learning fun today (7/12) at Billings Depot. The event was the first of three "Built from Beef" events happening this summer. From practicing steer roping to learning about cattle brands and seasonings, the kids seemed to be loving the experience.

Comments / 0

Community Policy