Tickets For MSU’s Game Vs. Wyoming Go On Sale Soon

Small-town Montana is taking an unprecedented big step to give a few kids the opportunity to play high school football this fall. Over the years, Montana and other states have seen two and three schools form co-ops in order to get enough kids to be able to compete as a team, and not just in football. Sometimes these schools are not what you would describe as neighbors, either geographically or even necessarily friendly at times. But they've done what it takes to give their kids the opportunity to compete, which included adding a six-man football classification, one of only a handful of states that had that at the the time.