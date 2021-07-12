Cancel
Montana State

Tickets For MSU’s Game Vs. Wyoming Go On Sale Soon

By Will Gordon
Montana Talks
 16 days ago
Right now we are less than two months away from the start of college football and we can't be more excited. Montana State Bobcat football is coming up soon with their first game on Saturday, September 4th, 2021 against the University of Wyoming Cowboys. The thing is the first game of the season is an away game in Laramie, Wyoming. The first home game for the Bobcats is on Saturday, September 11th against the University of Drake Bulldogs and will be a night game.

Montana Talks

Billings, MT
The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint. Montana Talks takes you statewide from 9-10 AM, giving you the chance to call and join listeners across the Big Sky state. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://montanatalks.com
