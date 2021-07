Qatar might be overstaying its welcome at the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup, and it will try to extend its trip further when it takes on El Salvador on Saturday to kick off the quarterfinals in Glendale, Ariz. Qatar was extended an invitation based on its status as 2022 World Cup host, and it went unbeaten in the group stage and looks like a threat to win the tournament. It has scored more goals than any other team and rebounded from a 3-3 draw with Panama in its opener to cruise past Grenada and Honduras. El Salvador, which hasn't reached the semifinals since 1985, followed 2-0 wins against Guatemala and Trinidad and Tobago with a 1-0 loss to tournament favorite Mexico.