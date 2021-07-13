Travel Communications Realities After the Pandemic
For fifteen months we’ve been in the doldrums, along with the rest of America. Few industries have suffered like ours: our costs, our clients, our offices. As the reboot of the travel and hospitality industry progresses, it’s clear our work isn’t going to go back to what it was before the pandemic. The worldwide lockdown taught us to be creative, to utilize new strategies, new tactics, new technologies. While we don’t know yet if the twenties will be roaring, we do know we’re never fully going back to 2019 practices.www.odwyerpr.com
