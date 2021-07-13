On the Move: Finsbury Glover Hering Hires Karla Thieman

Finsbury Glover Hering hires Karla Thieman as a partner in the government relations division of the firm’s Washington, DC office. Thieman comes to FGH from the Russell Group, where she advised a variety of clients on strategy and policy. She worked at the U.S. Department of Agriculture during the Obama administration, serving as chief of staff to both agriculture secretary Tom Vilsack and deputy secretary Krysta Harden. At FGH, she will be part of the agency’s food and agriculture team. "Her deep experience in policy and politics adds to the existing strength of our growing food and agriculture team and will support our clients in navigating increasingly complex communications, policy and regulatory challenges,” said FGH partner and global head of food Grant Leslie.