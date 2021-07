There's an interesting dynamic playing out in restaurant land. At the same time that there's a labor shortage, input costs are rising. There has been a lot of debate about the existence of the former, but I am absolutely convinced it's true. A half-hour wait at a Maryland McDonald's (MCD) drive-through after ordering and paying (yes, it was stupid to wait), then ill-fated visits in Pennsylvania to two different Cracker Barrel (CBRL) locations in June, where staff was limited and wait times long, was pretty convincing.