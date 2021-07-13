Cancel
Revealing the full biosphere structure and versatile metabolic functions in the deepest ocean sediment of the Challenger Deep

By Ping Chen, Hui Zhou, Yanyan Huang, Zhe Xie, Mengjie Zhang, Yuli Wei, Jia Li, Yuewei Ma, Min Luo, Wenmian Ding, Junwei Cao, Tao Jiang, Peng Nan, Jiasong Fang, Xuan Li
BioMed Central
 14 days ago

Genome Biology volume 22, Article number: 207 (2021) Cite this article. The full biosphere structure and functional exploration of the microbial communities of the Challenger Deep of the Mariana Trench, the deepest known hadal zone on Earth, lag far behind that of other marine realms. Results. We adopt a deep...

genomebiology.biomedcentral.com

WildlifeNature.com

Comparative transcriptomic analysis of two Saccharopolyspora spinosa strains reveals the relationships between primary metabolism and spinosad production

Saccharopolyspora spinosa is a well-known actinomycete for producing the secondary metabolites, spinosad, which is a potent insecticides possessing both efficiency and safety. In the previous researches, great efforts, including physical mutagenesis, fermentation optimization, genetic manipulation and other methods, have been employed to increase the yield of spinosad to hundreds of folds from the low-yield strain. However, the metabolic network in S. spinosa still remained un-revealed. In this study, two S. spinosa strains with different spinosad production capability were fermented and sampled at three fermentation periods. Then the total RNA of these samples was isolated and sequenced to construct the transcriptome libraries. Through transcriptomic analysis, large numbers of differentially expressed genes were identified and classified according to their different functions. According to the results, spnI and spnP were suggested as the bottleneck during spinosad biosynthesis. Primary metabolic pathways such as carbon metabolic pathways exhibited close relationship with spinosad formation, as pyruvate and phosphoenolpyruvic acid were suggested to accumulate in spinosad high-yield strain during fermentation. The addition of soybean oil in the fermentation medium activated the lipid metabolism pathway, enhancing spinosad production. Glutamic acid and aspartic acid were suggested to be the most important amino acids and might participate in spinosad biosynthesis.
MathematicsNature.com

Dimensional reduction by geometrical frustration in a cubic antiferromagnet composed of tetrahedral clusters

Dimensionality is a critical factor in determining the properties of solids and is an apparent built-in character of the crystal structure. However, it can be an emergent and tunable property in geometrically frustrated spin systems. Here, we study the spin dynamics of the tetrahedral cluster antiferromagnet, pharmacosiderite, via muon spin resonance and neutron scattering. We find that the spin correlation exhibits a two-dimensional characteristic despite the isotropic connectivity of tetrahedral clusters made of spin 5/2 Fe3+ ions in the three-dimensional cubic crystal, which we ascribe to two-dimensionalisation by geometrical frustration based on spin wave calculations. Moreover, we suggest that even one-dimensionalisation occurs in the decoupled layers, generating low-energy and one-dimensional excitation modes, causing large spin fluctuation in the classical spin system. Pharmacosiderite facilitates studying the emergence of low-dimensionality and manipulating anisotropic responses arising from the dimensionality using an external magnetic field.
ScienceNature.com

Molecular classification of blood and bleeding disorder genes

The advances and development of sequencing techniques and data analysis resulted in a pool of informative genetic data, that can be analyzed for informing decision making in designing national screening, prevention programs, and molecular diagnostic tests. The accumulation of molecular data from different populations widen the scope of utilization of this information. Bleeding disorders are a heterogeneous group of clinically overlapping disorders. We analyzed the targeted sequencing data from ~1285 Saudi individuals in 17 blood and bleeding disorders genes, to determine the frequency of mutations and variants. We used a replication set of ~5000 local exomes to validate pathogenicity and determine allele frequencies. We identified a total of 821 variants, of these 98 were listed in HGMD as disease related variants and 140 were novel variants. The majority of variants were present in VWF, followed by F5, F8, and G6PD genes, while FGG, FGB, and HBA1 had the lowest number of variants. Our analysis generated a priority list of genes, mutations and novel variants. This data will have an impact on informing decisions for screening and prevention programs and in management of vulnerable patients admitted to emergency, surgery, or interventions with bleeding side effects.
HealthBioMed Central

Application of comprehensive u nit-based safety program model in the inter-hospital transfer of patients with critical diseases: a retrospective controlled study

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 690 (2021) Cite this article. To explore the effect of applying a comprehensive unit-based safety program (CUSP) in the intrahospital transfer of patients with critical diseases. Methods. A total of 426 critically ill patients in the first affiliated Hospital of Anhui Medical...
ScienceNature.com

Extreme flow simulations reveal skeletal adaptations of deep-sea sponges

Since its discovery1,2, the deep-sea glass sponge Euplectella aspergillum has attracted interest in its mechanical properties and beauty. Its skeletal system is composed of amorphous hydrated silica and is arranged in a highly regular and hierarchical cylindrical lattice that begets exceptional flexibility and resilience to damage3,4,5,6. Structural analyses dominate the literature, but hydrodynamic fields that surround and penetrate the sponge have remained largely unexplored. Here we address an unanswered question: whether, besides improving its mechanical properties, the skeletal motifs of E. aspergillum underlie the optimization of the flow physics within and beyond its body cavity. We use extreme flow simulations based on the ‘lattice Boltzmann’ method7, featuring over fifty billion grid points and spanning four spatial decades. These in silico experiments reproduce the hydrodynamic conditions on the deep-sea floor where E. aspergillum lives8,9,10. Our results indicate that the skeletal motifs reduce the overall hydrodynamic stress and support coherent internal recirculation patterns at low flow velocity. These patterns are arguably beneficial to the organism for selective filter feeding and sexual reproduction11,12. The present study reveals mechanisms of extraordinary adaptation to live in the abyss, paving the way towards further studies of this type at the intersection between fluid mechanics, organism biology and functional ecology.
HealthBioMed Central

Barriers and facilitators experienced by osteopaths in implementing a biopsychosocial (BPS) framework of care when managing people with musculoskeletal pain – a mixed methods systematic review

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 695 (2021) Cite this article. Clinical practice guidelines commonly recommend adopting a biopsychosocial (BPS) framework by practitioners managing musculoskeletal pain. However, it remains unclear how osteopaths implement a BPS framework in the management of musculoskeletal pain. Hence, the objective of this review was to systematically appraise the literature on the current practices, barriers and facilitators experienced by osteopaths in implementing a BPS framework of care when managing people with musculoskeletal pain.
ScienceBioMed Central

DeepProg: an ensemble of deep-learning and machine-learning models for prognosis prediction using multi-omics data

Genome Medicine volume 13, Article number: 112 (2021) Cite this article. Multi-omics data are good resources for prognosis and survival prediction; however, these are difficult to integrate computationally. We introduce DeepProg, a novel ensemble framework of deep-learning and machine-learning approaches that robustly predicts patient survival subtypes using multi-omics data. It identifies two optimal survival subtypes in most cancers and yields significantly better risk-stratification than other multi-omics integration methods. DeepProg is highly predictive, exemplified by two liver cancer (C-index 0.73–0.80) and five breast cancer datasets (C-index 0.68–0.73). Pan-cancer analysis associates common genomic signatures in poor survival subtypes with extracellular matrix modeling, immune deregulation, and mitosis processes. DeepProg is freely available at https://github.com/lanagarmire/DeepProg.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Atomic structure calculations of helium with correlated exponential functions

The technique of quantum electrodynamics (QED) calculations of energy levels in the helium atom is reviewed. The calculations start with the solution of the Schrödinger equation and account for relativistic and QED effects by perturbation expansion in the fine-structure constant $\alpha$. The nonrelativistic wave function is represented as a linear combination of basis functions depending on all three interparticle radial distances, $r_1$, $r_2$ and $r = |\vec{r}_1-\vec{r}_2|$. The choice of the exponential basis functions of the form $\exp(-\alpha r_1 -\beta r_2 -\gamma r)$ allows us to construct an accurate and compact representation of the nonrelativistic wave function and to efficiently compute matrix elements of numerous singular operators representing relativistic and QED effects. Calculations of the leading QED effects of order $\alpha^5m$ (where $m$ is the electron mass) are complemented with the systematic treatment of higher-order $\alpha^6m$ and $\alpha^7m$ QED effects.
GoogleNature.com

Structure and function of an Arabidopsis thaliana sulfate transporter

Plant sulfate transporters (SULTR) mediate absorption and distribution of sulfate (SO42−) and are essential for plant growth; however, our understanding of their structures and functions remains inadequate. Here we present the structure of a SULTR from Arabidopsis thaliana, AtSULTR4;1, in complex with SO42− at an overall resolution of 2.8 Å. AtSULTR4;1 forms a homodimer and has a structural fold typical of the SLC26 family of anion transporters. The bound SO42− is coordinated by side-chain hydroxyls and backbone amides, and further stabilized electrostatically by the conserved Arg393 and two helix dipoles. Proton and SO42− are co-transported by AtSULTR4;1 and a proton gradient significantly enhances SO42− transport. Glu347, which is ~7 Å from the bound SO42−, is required for H+-driven transport. The cytosolic STAS domain interacts with transmembrane domains, and deletion of the STAS domain or mutations to the interface compromises dimer formation and reduces SO42− transport, suggesting a regulatory function of the STAS domain.
ScienceBioMed Central

Enabling reproducible re-analysis of single-cell data

Genome Biology volume 22, Article number: 215 (2021) Cite this article. The maturation of single-cell technologies is transforming our understanding of health and disease. Reflecting this promise, the number of studies reporting single-cell analyses has grown exponentially over the past decade [1]. The vast majority of the raw sequencing data generated by these studies are deposited in public repositories, reflecting strong expectations on data availability enforced by the community, funding agencies, and journals. However, similar standards for the deposition of processed data are still in their infancy [2]. Here, we report on the availability of processed datasets accompanying published single-cell transcriptomics studies. We attempted to re-analyze 72 published scRNA-seq datasets but found that only 35 (49%) could be fully reconstructed from publicly available data. Whereas both the raw sequencing reads and processed gene expression matrices were almost always available, the cell types inferred from single-cell gene expression profiles often were not. Our findings highlight the widespread omission of metadata required to reproduce and extend published analyses.
WildlifePosted by
SlashGear

3D images of shark intestines reveal how they function

Sharks are some of the most iconic predators of the ocean. Despite what we see in movies and on TV, scientists don’t know much about what sharks eat in the wild. Even less is known about how sharks digest food and the role the shark plays in the ocean ecosystem. Scientists have relied on flat sketches of the digestive system of sharks for centuries to learn how they function, what they eat, and how they excrete.
PhysicsNature.com

AC conductivity and correlation effects in nano-granular Pt/C

Nano-granular metals are materials that fall into the general class of granular electronic systems in which the interplay of electronic correlations, disorder and finite size effects can be studied. The charge transport in nano-granular metals is dominated by thermally-assisted, sequential and correlated tunneling over a temperature-dependent number of metallic grains. Here we study the frequency-dependent conductivity (AC conductivity) of nano-granular Platinum with Pt nano-grains embedded into amorphous carbon (C). We focus on the transport regime on the insulating side of the insulator metal transition reflected by a set of samples covering a range of tunnel-coupling strengths. In this transport regime polarization contributions to the AC conductivity are small and correlation effects in the transport of free charges are expected to be particularly pronounced. We find a universal behavior in the frequency dependence that can be traced back to the temperature-dependent zero-frequency conductivity (DC conductivity) of Pt/C within a simple lumped-circuit analysis. Our results are in contradistinction to previous work on nano-granular Pd/\(\hbox {ZrO}_2\) in the very weak coupling regime where polarization contributions to the AC conductivity dominated. We describe possible future applications of nano-granular metals in proximity impedance spectroscopy of dielectric materials.
ChemistryNature.com

Electron spin resonance resolves intermediate triplet states in delayed fluorescence

Molecular organic fluorophores are currently used in organic light-emitting diodes, though non-emissive triplet excitons generated in devices incorporating conventional fluorophores limit the efficiency. This limit can be overcome in materials that have intramolecular charge-transfer excitonic states and associated small singlet-triplet energy separations; triplets can then be converted to emissive singlet excitons resulting in efficient delayed fluorescence. However, the mechanistic details of the spin interconversion have not yet been fully resolved. We report transient electron spin resonance studies that allow direct probing of the spin conversion in a series of delayed fluorescence fluorophores with varying energy gaps between local excitation and charge-transfer triplet states. The observation of distinct triplet signals, unusual in transient electron spin resonance, suggests that multiple triplet states mediate the photophysics for efficient light emission in delayed fluorescence emitters. We reveal that as the energy separation between local excitation and charge-transfer triplet states decreases, spin interconversion changes from a direct, singlet-triplet mechanism to an indirect mechanism involving intermediate states.
ChemistryNature.com

Interlayer electronic coupling on demand in a 2D magnetic semiconductor

When monolayers of two-dimensional (2D) materials are stacked into van der Waals structures, interlayer electronic coupling can introduce entirely new properties, as exemplified by recent discoveries of moiré bands that host highly correlated electronic states and quantum dot-like interlayer exciton lattices. Here we show the magnetic control of interlayer electronic coupling, as manifested in tunable excitonic transitions, in an A-type antiferromagnetic 2D semiconductor CrSBr. Excitonic transitions in bilayers and above can be drastically changed when the magnetic order is switched from the layered antiferromagnetic ground state to a field-induced ferromagnetic state, an effect attributed to the spin-allowed interlayer hybridization of electron and hole orbitals in the latter, as revealed by Green’s function–Bethe–Salpeter equation (GW-BSE) calculations. Our work uncovers a magnetic approach to engineer electronic and excitonic effects in layered magnetic semiconductors.
ChemistryNature.com

Effect of substitution on the superconducting phase of transition metal dichalcogenide Nb(Se\(_{x}\)S\(_{1-x}\))\(_{2}\) van der Waals layered structure

By means of first-principles cluster expansion, anisotropic superconductivity in the transition metal dichalcogenide Nb(Se\(_{x}\)S\(_{1-x}\))\(_{2}\) forming a van der Waals (vdW) layered structure is observed theoretically. We show that the Nb(Se\(_{0.5}\)S\(_{0.5}\))\(_{2}\) vdW-layered structure exhibits minimum ground-state energy. The Pnnm structure is more thermodynamically stable when compared to the 2H–NbSe\(_{2}\) and 2H–NbS\(_{2}\) structures. The characteristics of its phonon dispersions confirm its dynamical stability. According to electronic properties, i.e., electronic band structure, density of states, and Fermi surface indicate metallicity of Nb(Se\(_{0.5}\)S\(_{0.5}\))\(_{2}\). The corresponding superconductivity is then investigated through the Eliashberg spectral function, which gives rise to a superconducting transition temperature of 14.5 K. This proposes a remarkable improvement of superconductivity in this transition metal dichalcogenide.
ScienceNature.com

Single-cell RNA sequencing reveals ex vivo signatures of SARS-CoV-2-reactive T cells through ‘reverse phenotyping’

The in vivo phenotypic profile of T cells reactive to severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS)-CoV-2 antigens remains poorly understood. Conventional methods to detect antigen-reactive T cells require in vitro antigenic re-stimulation or highly individualized peptide-human leukocyte antigen (pHLA) multimers. Here, we use single-cell RNA sequencing to identify and profile SARS-CoV-2-reactive T cells from Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients. To do so, we induce transcriptional shifts by antigenic stimulation in vitro and take advantage of natural T cell receptor (TCR) sequences of clonally expanded T cells as barcodes for ‘reverse phenotyping’. This allows identification of SARS-CoV-2-reactive TCRs and reveals phenotypic effects introduced by antigen-specific stimulation. We characterize transcriptional signatures of currently and previously activated SARS-CoV-2-reactive T cells, and show correspondence with phenotypes of T cells from the respiratory tract of patients with severe disease in the presence or absence of virus in independent cohorts. Reverse phenotyping is a powerful tool to provide an integrated insight into cellular states of SARS-CoV-2-reactive T cells across tissues and activation states.
ScienceNature.com

Differentiation of exhausted CD8 T cells after termination of chronic antigen stimulation stops short of achieving functional T cell memory

T cell exhaustion is associated with failure to clear chronic infections and malignant cells. Defining the molecular mechanisms of T cell exhaustion and reinvigoration is essential to improving immunotherapeutic modalities. Here we confirmed pervasive phenotypic, functional and transcriptional differences between memory and exhausted antigen-specific CD8+ T cells in human hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection before and after treatment. After viral cure, phenotypic changes in clonally stable exhausted T cell populations suggested differentiation toward a memory-like profile. However, functionally, the cells showed little improvement, and critical transcriptional regulators remained in the exhaustion state. Notably, T cells from chronic HCV infection that were exposed to antigen for less time because of viral escape mutations were functionally and transcriptionally more similar to memory T cells from spontaneously resolved HCV infection. Thus, the duration of T cell stimulation impacts exhaustion recovery, with antigen removal after long-term exhaustion being insufficient for the development of functional T cell memory.
EnvironmentNature.com

Potential CO removal from enhanced weathering by ecosystem responses to powdered rock

Negative emission technologies underpin socioeconomic scenarios consistent with the Paris Agreement. Afforestation and bioenergy coupled with carbon dioxide (CO2) capture and storage are the main land negative emission technologies proposed, but the range of nature-based solutions is wider. Here we explore soil amendment with powdered basalt in natural ecosystems. Basalt is an abundant rock resource, which reacts with CO2 and removes it from the atmosphere. Besides, basalt improves soil fertility and thereby potentially enhances ecosystem carbon storage, rendering a global CO2 removal of basalt substantially larger than previously suggested. As this is a fully developed technology that can be co-deployed in existing land systems, it is suited for rapid upscaling. Achieving sufficiently high net CO2 removal will require upscaling of basalt mining, deploying systems in remote areas with a low carbon footprint and using energy from low-carbon sources. We argue that basalt soil amendment should be considered a prominent option when assessing land management options for mitigating climate change, but yet unknown side-effects, as well as limited data on field-scale deployment, need to be addressed first.
ScienceNature.com

Active suppression of leaflet emergence as a mechanism of simple leaf development

Angiosperm leaves show extensive shape diversity and are broadly divided into two forms; simple leaves with intact lamina and compound leaves with lamina dissected into leaflets. The mechanistic basis of margin dissection and leaflet initiation has been inferred primarily by analysing compound-leaf architecture, and thus whether the intact lamina of simple leaves has the potential to initiate leaflets upon endogenous gene inactivation remains unclear. Here, we show that the CINCINNATA-like TEOSINTE BRANCHED1, CYCLOIDEA, PROLIFERATING CELL FACTORS (CIN-TCP) transcription factors activate the class II KNOTTED1-LIKE (KNOX-II) genes and the CIN-TCP and KNOX-II proteins together redundantly suppress leaflet initiation in simple leaves. Simultaneous downregulation of CIN-TCP and KNOX-II in Arabidopsis leads to the reactivation of the stemness genes KNOX-I and CUPSHAPED COTYLEDON (CUC) and triggers ectopic organogenesis, eventually converting the simple lamina to a super-compound form that appears to initiate leaflets indefinitely. Thus, a conserved developmental mechanism promotes simple leaf architecture in which CIN-TCP–KNOX-II forms a strong differentiation module that suppresses the KNOX-I-CUC network and leaflet initiation.
ScienceNature.com

ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 protection against SARS-CoV-2 in rhesus macaque and ferret challenge models

Vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 are urgently required, but early development of vaccines against SARS-CoV-1 resulted in enhanced disease after vaccination. Careful assessment of this phenomena is warranted for vaccine development against SARS CoV-2. Here we report detailed immune profiling after ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 (AZD1222) and subsequent high dose challenge in two animal models of SARS-CoV-2 mediated disease. We demonstrate in rhesus macaques the lung pathology caused by SARS-CoV-2 mediated pneumonia is reduced by prior vaccination with ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 which induced neutralising antibody responses after a single intramuscular administration. In a second animal model, ferrets, ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 reduced both virus shedding and lung pathology. Antibody titre were boosted by a second dose. Data from these challenge models on the absence of enhanced disease and the detailed immune profiling, support the continued clinical evaluation of ChAdOx1 nCoV-19.

