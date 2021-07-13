Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

2dFDR: a new approach to confounder adjustment substantially increases detection power in omics association studies

By Sangyoon Yi, Xianyang Zhang, Lu Yang, Jinyan Huang, Yuanhang Liu, Chen Wang, Daniel J. Schaid, Jun Chen
BioMed Central
 14 days ago

Genome Biology volume 22, Article number: 208 (2021) Cite this article. One challenge facing omics association studies is the loss of statistical power when adjusting for confounders and multiple testing. The traditional statistical procedure involves fitting a confounder-adjusted regression model for each omics feature, followed by multiple testing correction. Here we show that the traditional procedure is not optimal and present a new approach, 2dFDR, a two-dimensional false discovery rate control procedure, for powerful confounder adjustment in multiple testing. Through extensive evaluation, we demonstrate that 2dFDR is more powerful than the traditional procedure, and in the presence of strong confounding and weak signals, the power improvement could be more than 100%.

genomebiology.biomedcentral.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Power#Null#Study Design#Soc#Omics Association#Mult
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Google
Related
ScienceNews-Medical.net

SARS-CoV-2 interacts with unusual RNA structures in human cells

SARS-CoV-2 The SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, continues to spread across the globe, infecting over 194 million people. The pandemic has claimed more than 4.16 million lives. The SARS-CoV-2 genome contains 14 open reading frames, with ORF1a and ORF1b occupying two-thirds of the genome and encoding...
ScienceBioMed Central

DeepProg: an ensemble of deep-learning and machine-learning models for prognosis prediction using multi-omics data

Genome Medicine volume 13, Article number: 112 (2021) Cite this article. Multi-omics data are good resources for prognosis and survival prediction; however, these are difficult to integrate computationally. We introduce DeepProg, a novel ensemble framework of deep-learning and machine-learning approaches that robustly predicts patient survival subtypes using multi-omics data. It identifies two optimal survival subtypes in most cancers and yields significantly better risk-stratification than other multi-omics integration methods. DeepProg is highly predictive, exemplified by two liver cancer (C-index 0.73–0.80) and five breast cancer datasets (C-index 0.68–0.73). Pan-cancer analysis associates common genomic signatures in poor survival subtypes with extracellular matrix modeling, immune deregulation, and mitosis processes. DeepProg is freely available at https://github.com/lanagarmire/DeepProg.
HealthBioMed Central

Application of comprehensive u nit-based safety program model in the inter-hospital transfer of patients with critical diseases: a retrospective controlled study

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 690 (2021) Cite this article. To explore the effect of applying a comprehensive unit-based safety program (CUSP) in the intrahospital transfer of patients with critical diseases. Methods. A total of 426 critically ill patients in the first affiliated Hospital of Anhui Medical...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

The association between serum selenium concentration and prognosis in patients with heart failure in a Chinese population

Whether Selenium (Se) deficiency relates with adverse prognosis in Chinese patients with heart failure (HF) is still unknown. This study aimed to investigate the association of serum Se level and the outcomes of patients with HF in a Chinese population. Patients with HF and serum Se examination were retrospectively included. Baseline information were collected at patient’s first admission. The primary and secondary outcomes were all-cause mortality and rehospitalization for HF during follow-up, respectively. The study participants were divided into quartiles according to their serum Se concentrations. The Cox proportional hazard models were adopted to estimate the association of serum Se levels with observed outcomes. A total of 411 patients with HF with a mean age of 62.5 years were included. The mean serum level of Se was 68.3 ± 27.7 µg/L. There was nonsignificant difference of baseline characterizes between the four quartile groups. In comparison with patients in the highest quartile, those with the lowest quartile (17.40–44.35 µg/L) were associated with increased risk of all-cause mortality [adjusted hazard ratios (95% CI) 2.32 (1.43–3.77); Ptrend = 0.001]. Our study suggested that a lower serum Se level was significantly associated with increased risk of all-cause mortality in patients with HF.
ScienceNature.com

Differentiation of exhausted CD8 T cells after termination of chronic antigen stimulation stops short of achieving functional T cell memory

T cell exhaustion is associated with failure to clear chronic infections and malignant cells. Defining the molecular mechanisms of T cell exhaustion and reinvigoration is essential to improving immunotherapeutic modalities. Here we confirmed pervasive phenotypic, functional and transcriptional differences between memory and exhausted antigen-specific CD8+ T cells in human hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection before and after treatment. After viral cure, phenotypic changes in clonally stable exhausted T cell populations suggested differentiation toward a memory-like profile. However, functionally, the cells showed little improvement, and critical transcriptional regulators remained in the exhaustion state. Notably, T cells from chronic HCV infection that were exposed to antigen for less time because of viral escape mutations were functionally and transcriptionally more similar to memory T cells from spontaneously resolved HCV infection. Thus, the duration of T cell stimulation impacts exhaustion recovery, with antigen removal after long-term exhaustion being insufficient for the development of functional T cell memory.
ScienceNature.com

High-throughput mapping of a whole rhesus monkey brain at micrometer resolution

Whole-brain mesoscale mapping in primates has been hindered by large brain sizes and the relatively low throughput of available microscopy methods. Here, we present an approach that combines primate-optimized tissue sectioning and clearing with ultrahigh-speed fluorescence microscopy implementing improved volumetric imaging with synchronized on-the-fly-scan and readout technique, and is capable of completing whole-brain imaging of a rhesus monkey at 1 × 1 × 2.5 µm3 voxel resolution within 100 h. We also developed a highly efficient method for long-range tracing of sparse axonal fibers in datasets numbering hundreds of terabytes. This pipeline, which we call serial sectioning and clearing, three-dimensional microscopy with semiautomated reconstruction and tracing (SMART), enables effective connectome-scale mapping of large primate brains. With SMART, we were able to construct a cortical projection map of the mediodorsal nucleus of the thalamus and identify distinct turning and routing patterns of individual axons in the cortical folds while approaching their arborization destinations.
ScienceNature.com

Universal autofocus for quantitative volumetric microscopy of whole mouse brains

Unbiased quantitative analysis of macroscopic biological samples demands fast imaging systems capable of maintaining high resolution across large volumes. Here we introduce RAPID (rapid autofocusing via pupil-split image phase detection), a real-time autofocus method applicable in every widefield-based microscope. RAPID-enabled light-sheet microscopy reliably reconstructs intact, cleared mouse brains with subcellular resolution, and allowed us to characterize the three-dimensional (3D) spatial clustering of somatostatin-positive neurons in the whole encephalon, including densely labeled areas. Furthermore, it enabled 3D morphological analysis of microglia across the entire brain. Beyond light-sheet microscopy, we demonstrate that RAPID maintains high image quality in various settings, from in vivo fluorescence imaging to 3D tracking of fast-moving organisms. RAPID thus provides a flexible autofocus solution that is suitable for traditional automated microscopy tasks as well as for quantitative analysis of large biological specimens.
ScienceNature.com

S494 O-glycosylation site on the SARS-CoV-2 RBD affects the virus affinity to ACE2 and its infectivity; a molecular dynamics study

SARS-CoV-2 is a strain of Coronavirus family that caused the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19. Several studies showed that the glycosylation of virus spike (S) protein and the Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor on the host cell is critical for the virus infectivity. Molecular Dynamics (MD) simulations were used to explore the role of a novel mutated O-glycosylation site (D494S) on the Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) of S protein. This site was suggested as a key mediator of virus-host interaction. By exploring the dynamics of three O-glycosylated models and the control systems of unglcosylated S4944 and S494D complexes, it was shown that the decoration of S494 with elongated O-glycans results in stabilized interactions on the direct RBD-ACE2. Calculation of the distances between RBD and two major H1, H2 helices of ACE2 and the interacting pairs of amino acids in the interface showed that the elongated O-glycan maintains these interactions by forming several polar contacts with the neighbouring residues while it would not interfere in the direct binding interface. Relative binding free energy of RBD-ACE2 is also more favorable in the O-glycosylated models with longer glycans. The increase of RBD binding affinity to ACE2 depends on the size of attached O-glycan. By increasing the size of O-glycan, the RBD-ACE2 binding affinity will increase. Hence, this crucial factor must be taken into account for any further inhibitory approaches towards RBD-ACE2 interaction.
ScienceNature.com

CNMa–CNMa receptor at microbiome–gut–brain axis: novel target to regulate feeding decision

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 283 (2021) Cite this article. For free-living animals, one prerequisite for survival is the ability to regulate the amount and types of food they consume in response to nutritional fluctuation. Protein is one of the most indispensable macronutrients, an inadequate intake of which may lead to multiple diseases, such as malnutrition. It has been previously described that dietary restriction of proteins results in an increased appetite for foods containing abundant protein or EAAs in animals. In this study, Kim et al. found that amino acid-deprived flies exhibited a strong preference for metabolizable L-EAAs over unmetabolizable D-EAAs.1 This finding further suggested that insufficient consumption of amino acids stimulates the ingestion of flies for L-EAAs. However, the detailed mechanism connecting a dietary protein deficiency and food selection, as well as the organ(s) or cell type(s) involved in this process are largely unexplored.
ScienceNature.com

Prospecting for natural products by genome mining and microcrystal electron diffraction

More than 60% of pharmaceuticals are related to natural products (NPs), chemicals produced by living organisms. Despite this, the rate of NP discovery has slowed over the past few decades. In many cases the rate-limiting step in NP discovery is structural characterization. Here we report the use of microcrystal electron diffraction (MicroED), an emerging cryogenic electron microscopy (CryoEM) method, in combination with genome mining to accelerate NP discovery and structural elucidation. As proof of principle we rapidly determine the structure of a new 2-pyridone NP, Py-469, and revise the structure of fischerin, an NP isolated more than 25 years ago, with potent cytotoxicity but hitherto ambiguous structural assignment. This study serves as a powerful demonstration of the synergy of MicroED and synthetic biology in NP discovery, technologies that when taken together will ultimately accelerate the rate at which new drugs are discovered.
ScienceNature.com

Single-cell RNA sequencing reveals ex vivo signatures of SARS-CoV-2-reactive T cells through ‘reverse phenotyping’

The in vivo phenotypic profile of T cells reactive to severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS)-CoV-2 antigens remains poorly understood. Conventional methods to detect antigen-reactive T cells require in vitro antigenic re-stimulation or highly individualized peptide-human leukocyte antigen (pHLA) multimers. Here, we use single-cell RNA sequencing to identify and profile SARS-CoV-2-reactive T cells from Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients. To do so, we induce transcriptional shifts by antigenic stimulation in vitro and take advantage of natural T cell receptor (TCR) sequences of clonally expanded T cells as barcodes for ‘reverse phenotyping’. This allows identification of SARS-CoV-2-reactive TCRs and reveals phenotypic effects introduced by antigen-specific stimulation. We characterize transcriptional signatures of currently and previously activated SARS-CoV-2-reactive T cells, and show correspondence with phenotypes of T cells from the respiratory tract of patients with severe disease in the presence or absence of virus in independent cohorts. Reverse phenotyping is a powerful tool to provide an integrated insight into cellular states of SARS-CoV-2-reactive T cells across tissues and activation states.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Brain-wide Cas9-mediated cleavage of a gene causing familial Alzheimer’s disease alleviates amyloid-related pathologies in mice

The pathology of familial Alzheimer’s disease, which is caused by dominant mutations in the gene that encodes amyloid-beta precursor protein (APP) and in those that encode presenilin 1 and presenilin 2, is characterized by extracellular amyloid plaques and intracellular neurofibrillary tangles in multiple brain regions. Here we show that the brain-wide selective disruption of a mutated APP allele in transgenic mouse models carrying the human APP Swedish mutation alleviates amyloid-beta-associated pathologies for at least six months after a single intrahippocampal administration of an adeno-associated virus that encodes both Cas9 and a single-guide RNA that targets the mutation. We also show that the deposition of amyloid-beta, as well as microgliosis, neurite dystrophy and the impairment of cognitive performance, can all be ameliorated when the CRISPR–Cas9 construct is delivered intravenously via a modified adeno-associated virus that can cross the blood–brain barrier. Brain-wide disease-modifying genome editing could represent a viable strategy for the treatment of familial Alzheimer’s disease and other monogenic diseases that affect multiple brain regions.
ChemistryNature.com

In-situ nanospectroscopic imaging of plasmon-induced two-dimensional [4+4]-cycloaddition polymerization on Au(111)

Plasmon-induced chemical reactions (PICRs) have recently become promising approaches for highly efficient light-chemical energy conversion. However, an in-depth understanding of their mechanisms at the nanoscale still remains challenging. Here, we present an in-situ investigation by tip-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (TERS) imaging of the plasmon-induced [4+4]-cycloaddition polymerization within anthracene-based monomer monolayers physisorbed on Au(111), and complement the experimental results with density functional theory (DFT) calculations. This two-dimensional (2D) polymerization can be flexibly triggered and manipulated by the hot carriers, and be monitored simultaneously by TERS in real time and space. TERS imaging provides direct evidence for covalent bond formation with ca. 3.7 nm spatial resolution under ambient conditions. Combined with DFT calculations, the TERS results demonstrate that the lateral polymerization on Au(111) occurs by a hot electron tunneling mechanism, and crosslinks form via a self-stimulating growth mechanism. We show that TERS is promising to be plasmon-induced nanolithography for organic 2D materials.
ScienceNature.com

Super-resolution microscopy reveals that Na/K-ATPase signaling protects against glucose-induced apoptosis by deactivating Bad

Activation of the apoptotic pathway is a major cause of progressive loss of function in chronic diseases such as neurodegenerative and diabetic kidney diseases. There is an unmet need for an anti-apoptotic drug that acts in the early stage of the apoptotic process. The multifunctional protein Na+,K+-ATPase has, in addition to its role as a transporter, a signaling function that is activated by its ligand, the cardiotonic steroid ouabain. Several lines of evidence suggest that sub-saturating concentrations of ouabain protect against apoptosis of renal epithelial cells, a common complication and major cause of death in diabetic patients. Here, we induced apoptosis in primary rat renal epithelial cells by exposing them to an elevated glucose concentration (20 mM) and visualized the early steps in the apoptotic process using super-resolution microscopy. Treatment with 10 nM ouabain interfered with the onset of the apoptotic process by inhibiting the activation of the BH3-only protein Bad and its translocation to mitochondria. This occurred before the pro-apoptotic protein Bax had been recruited to mitochondria. Two ouabain regulated and Akt activating Ca2+/calmodulin-dependent kinases were found to play an essential role in the ouabain anti-apoptotic effect. Our results set the stage for further exploration of ouabain as an anti-apoptotic drug in diabetic kidney disease as well as in other chronic diseases associated with excessive apoptosis.
GoogleNature.com

Evaluation of efficacy and safety of new high-density dyes for chromovitrectomy

The purpose of this study is to evaluate the safety and efficacy of two novel heavy dyes for macular surgery: DoubledyneTM and TwinTM. One eye from each of 144 patients undergoing surgery for macular hole or macular pucker was included in the study. The eyes were randomly divided into two groups according to the dye used during surgery. Best correct visual acuity (BCVA), intraocular pressure (IOP) and retinal morphology assessed by ocular coherence tomography (OCT) were evaluated before and 1, 3, 6 and 12 months after surgery. Only one surgeon performed each operation and provided a score ranging from 1 (poor) to 10 (excellent) for quality of staining and comfort in surgery. Statistical analysis was carried out with SPSS to compare parameters before and after surgery and between the two groups. No statistical differences were recorded in quality of staining (p = 0.11), in surgery comfort (p = 0.17) and total time of surgery (p = 0.44) between the two groups. BCVA statistically improved and central macular thickness (CMT) statistically decreased after surgery in both groups (p < 0.05). No toxic dye-related complications or long-term ones affecting the retina were observed in either group. According to this data, although confirmation in further studies with larger populations and longer follow up is required, DoubledyneTM and TwinTM proved to be safe and effective dyes for macular surgery.
GoogleNature.com

Essential role of a ThPOK autoregulatory loop in the maintenance of mature CD4 T cell identity and function

The transcription factor ThPOK (encoded by the Zbtb7b gene) controls homeostasis and differentiation of mature helper T cells, while opposing their differentiation to CD4+ intraepithelial lymphocytes (IELs) in the intestinal mucosa. Thus CD4 IEL differentiation requires ThPOK transcriptional repression via reactivation of the ThPOK transcriptional silencer element (SilThPOK). In the present study, we describe a new autoregulatory loop whereby ThPOK binds to the SilThPOK to maintain its own long-term expression in CD4 T cells. Disruption of this loop in vivo prevents persistent ThPOK expression, leads to genome-wide changes in chromatin accessibility and derepresses the colonic regulatory T (Treg) cell gene expression signature. This promotes selective differentiation of naive CD4 T cells into GITRloPD-1loCD25lo (Triplelo) Treg cells and conversion to CD4+ IELs in the gut, thereby providing dominant protection from colitis. Hence, the ThPOK autoregulatory loop represents a key mechanism to physiologically control ThPOK expression and T cell differentiation in the gut, with potential therapeutic relevance.
HealthNature.com

Extracellular NLRP3 inflammasome particles are internalized by human coronary artery smooth muscle cells and induce pro-atherogenic effects

Inflammation driven by intracellular activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome is involved in the pathogenesis of a variety of diseases including vascular pathologies. Inflammasome specks are released into the extracellular compartment from disrupting pyroptotic cells. The potential uptake and function of extracellular NLRP3 inflammasomes in human coronary artery smooth muscle cells (HCASMC) are unknown. Fluorescently labeled NLRP3 inflammasome particles were isolated from a mutant NLRP3-YFP cell line and used to treat primary HCASMC for 4 and 24 h. Fluorescent and expressional analyses showed that extracellular NLRP3-YFP particles are internalized into HCASMC, where they remain active and stimulate intracellular caspase-1 (1.9-fold) and IL-1β (1.5-fold) activation without inducing pyroptotic cell death. Transcriptomic analysis revealed increased expression level of pro-inflammatory adhesion molecules (ICAM1, CADM1), NLRP3 and genes involved in cytoskleleton organization. The NLRP3-YFP particle-induced gene expression was not dependent on NLRP3 and caspase-1 activation. Instead, the effects were partly abrogated by blocking NFκB activation. Genes, upregulated by extracellular NLRP3 were validated in human carotid artery atheromatous plaques. Extracellular NLRP3-YFP inflammasome particles promoted the secretion of pro-atherogenic and inflammatory cytokines such as CCL2/MCP1, CXCL1 and IL-17E, and increased HCASMC migration (1.8-fold) and extracellular matrix production, such as fibronectin (5.8-fold) which was dependent on NFκB and NLRP3 activation. Extracellular NLRP3 inflammasome particles are internalized into human coronary artery smooth muscle cells where they induce pro-inflammatory and pro-atherogenic effects representing a novel mechanism of cell-cell communication and perpetuation of inflammation in atherosclerosis. Therefore, extracellular NLRP3 inflammasomes may be useful to improve the diagnosis of inflammatory diseases and the development of novel anti-inflammatory therapeutic strategies.
ScienceNature.com

Molecular insights into the human ABCB6 transporter

ABCB6 plays a crucial role in energy-dependent porphyrin transport, drug resistance, toxic metal resistance, porphyrin biosynthesis, protection against stress, and encoding a blood group system Langereis antigen. However, the mechanism underlying porphyrin transport is still unclear. Here, we determined the cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) structures of nanodisc-reconstituted human ABCB6 trapped in an apo-state and an ATP-bound state at resolutions of 3.6 and 3.5 Å, respectively. Our structures reveal a unique loop in the transmembrane domain (TMD) of ABCB6, which divides the TMD into two cavities. It restrains the access of substrates in the inward-facing state and is removed by ATP-driven conformational change. No ligand cavities were observed in the nucleotide-bound state, indicating a state following substrate release but prior to ATP hydrolysis. Structural analyses and functional characterizations suggest an “ATP-switch” model and further reveal the conformational changes of the substrate-binding pockets triggered by the ATP-driven regulation.
CancerNature.com

A large-scale multi-institutional study evaluating prognostic aspects of positive ascites cytology and effects of therapeutic interventions in epithelial ovarian cancer

Positive ascites cytology is a strong prognostic factor in patients with early-stage ovarian cancer (OvCa). However, limited information is currently available on the impact of positive ascites cytology on patient prognoses under each clinical background. We herein investigated the comprehensive impact of positive ascites cytology on patients with epithelial OvCa and the effectiveness of additional therapeutic interventions, including complete staging surgery and chemotherapy. Among 4730 patients with malignant ovarian neoplasms, retrospectively identified in multiple institutions, 1906 with epithelial OvCa were included. In the investigation of its effects on clinical factors using a multivariate analysis, positive ascites cytology correlated with a poor prognosis. Positive ascites cytology had a significantly worse prognosis than those with negative cytology in all subgroups except for patients with stage IV tumors and a mucinous histology. Chemotherapy may be effective in reducing the negative impact of positive ascites cytology on the prognosis of patients in terms of progression-free and overall survivals, while complete staging surgery did not improve the prognosis of patients with positive ascites cytology. Collectively, our findings suggested that positive ascites cytology had a negative impact on the prognosis of patients with epithelial OvCa, but not those with stage IV tumors or a mucinous histology.

Comments / 0

Community Policy