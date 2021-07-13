UW System awarding nearly $1 million in scholarships to underrepresented and deserving students

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – The University of Wisconsin System is working to give each student an equal shot in attending their schools by offering nearly a $1 million in scholarships. This comes at the same time as other schools are cutting back.In a virtual press conference on Wednesday, UW System President Tommy Thompson said they are using money saved from administrative furloughs, layoffs, and less travel to help underprivilege students attend UW schools.“It’s a one year scholarship that we’re hopeful this is going to continue on each year,” Thompson said. “Hopefully, we can raise more money to add to it. I would like this to be a cornerstone of my presidency that I left with this intact.”