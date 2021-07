Supply tightness everywhere you look. We have asphalt shortages in Texas, we have tightness of grain supply, aluminum shortages in China, copper tightness as well. Coffee prices are at a six-year high as demand is strong and the coffee crop has been damaged by frost and drought. We are in a commodity super cycle and even though sometimes it gets a little sloppy when we see corrections, the overall trend is up and supply is tight everywhere you look. The same could be said for oil in its action overnight. The market started a bit higher but seemed to fade as COVID-19 concerns still is an excuse to take the market lower as well as concerns about China cracking down on their financial sector.