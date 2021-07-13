Do you know a student-parent who could use financial help? UW-Green Bay continually strives to identify and remove obstacles that prevent our students from being successful in pursuing their educational goals. One such barrier is a provision to support childcare for our students who are also parents. In an effort to address this need, the University launched the Phoenix Childcare Support Program. Utilizing federal grant funding and financial support from Segregated Student Fees, students who are Pell Grant eligible or have a demonstrated financial need, can apply each semester for a grant to be applied towards the expense of daycare for children aged infant to 12-years old.