Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Talking About Guns: Website Helps Physicians Follow Through on Pledge

By Marcia Frellick
Medscape News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the 3 years since more than 1000 physicians signed a pledge to talk with patients about the guns in their homes, a team of clinicians and data analysts at the University of California, Davis (UC Davis), has been helping them make good on their promises. The group has developed...

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Cdc#Mental Health#Domestic Violence#Mph#American#Md#Medscape Medical News#Vprp#The Bulletpoints Project#Bulletpoints
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
Related
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Biden: Americans with long-COVID symptoms may qualify for disability resources

Americans experiencing long-term symptoms of COVID-19 may qualify for disability resources from the federal government, President Biden announced Monday during an event to mark the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Driving the news: The departments of Justice and Health and Human Services released new guidance Monday that...
NFLSlate

It’s Time to Start Requiring Vaccinations

The idea of “vaccine passports”—physical or virtual documents proving that their carrier had gotten COVID shots, and which would be required to gain access to a given space—got preemptively gnarled, in the United States, by the defiant and oppositional reflexes of the Republican Party’s ascendant Petulant 2-Year-Old Caucus. Even the term vaccine passport itself is fraught—played up by the anti-vax movement, presumably, because it connotes more jet-set exclusivity and intimidating legal finality than dryer phrases, like immunization record or health pass, that describe the same thing. The certainty of immediate behavioral, political, and legal backlash must weigh on the public officials and business owners, even in the bluest states, who have so far refrained from instituting these requirements. The events of Jan. 6—among many, many other events—prove that crossing the right wing carries risks including violence even if its cause is ultimately a losing and stupid one.
California StatePalm Beach Interactive

California, NYC unveil plans to require vaccinations or testing; VA says shots mandatory for medical workers: Live COVID-19 updates

New York City, the Department of Veteran Affairs and the state of California announced plans Monday to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for many of their employees, a shift in how the country is seemingly dealing with vaccine hesitancy after months of campaigning to the public then offering money and prizes when vaccination levels dipped.
Health Serviceshealthcaredive.com

Hospital lobbies back COVID-19 vaccine requirements for healthcare workers

After not taking a position on mandating COVID-19 vaccines, the American Hospital Association said it now "supports" providers that require employees to get the jab. Another hospital lobby, America's Essential Hospitals, went one step further and issued a statement urging its members to require the vaccination of its employees. AEH mostly represents safety-net facilities.
Public HealthNewswise

Leading Experts Urge Health Care Workers to Accept COVID-19 Vaccinations ASAP

Newswise — Vaccines to prevent common and serious infectious diseases have had a greater impact on improving human health than any other medical advance of the 20th century. Alarmingly, in the United States today, vaccination rates are higher in the general population than among health care workers. In fact, according to a WebMD and Medscape Medical News analysis of data collected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services from 2,500 hospitals across the country, as of the end of May, only 1 in 4 hospital workers nationwide who have direct contact with patients had received even a single dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. According to the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, 59 percent of staff and 80 percent of residents in nursing homes are vaccinated.
Public Healthkq2.com

Major medical groups call for employers to mandate Covid-19 vaccines for health care workers

As the number of Covid-19 cases surges in the United States, more than 50 health and medical groups -- including the American Medical Association, the American College of Physicians, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Public Health Association -- issued a joint statement calling for all health care and long-term care employers to mandate employees be vaccinated against Covid-19.
Mountain Home, ARKTLO

BRMC physicians talk COVID vaccines, attempt to dispel myths

The three Baxter Regional Medical Center physicians appearing on a Facebook Live chat Thursday had a simple message for the Twin Lakes Area: Go get vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect yourself and help the community.Family medicine physician and Baxter County Health Officer Dr. Kevin Adkins, internal medicine and infectious disease physician Dr. Raymond Bandy and pulmonologist Dr. Brian Malte spent 30 minutes on camera answering questions about the COVID vaccines. The question-and-answer session, which was broadcast live on KTLO FM 97.9, can be seen online at BRMC’s Facebook page or heard at ktlo.com.
Healthajmc.com

Survey Finds Physicians Lack Necessary Knowledge About NAFLD

A survey of global physicians found a gap in knowledge of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) despite the growing burden of the disease worldwide. While the prevalence of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is rapidly increasing, there is a significant knowledge gap for diagnosis and management of NAFLD among providers, according to a new study published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology.
Texas StateMedscape News

'Gold Cards' Allow Texas Docs to Skip Prior Authorizations

In what could be a model for other states, Texas has become the first state to exempt physicians from prior authorizations for meeting insurer benchmarks. The law was passed in June and will take effect in September. It excuses physicians from having to obtain prior authorization if, during the previous 6 months, 90% of their treatments met medical necessity criteria by the health insurer. Through this law, doctors in the state will spend less time getting approvals for treatments for their patients.
Public HealthMedscape News

Expert Panel Tackles Boosters, Younger Patients, Rising COVID Cases

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. It's been 18 months since a public health emergency was declared in the United States because of SARS-CoV-2, and questions still swirl around the crisis, as evidenced by an expert panel on Tuesday trying to come up with some hard answers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy