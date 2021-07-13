Why The "Worker Shortage" Is A Reflection Of Low Wages & The Pandemic Forced Moms To Leave The Workforce

There is no labor shortage in the Roaring Fork Valley. There is class struggle. Employers are trying to recoup their losses from the pandemic by hiring fewer people, lowering wages and cutting corners at the expense of workers. Did you know that the government keeps track of how many people quit their jobs? Well, the quit rate is at an all time high nationwide. Employees know what's going on, and they won't stand for it. Just as employers are attempting to recoup their losses, so too, the workers are trying to recoup theirs. This, brothers and sisters, is class struggle. For anyone to suggest that workers are lazy, etc. etc. is insulting class struggle BS. How to end this? Workers must be paid a living wage. More affordable housing must be provided, even if it means some tenants are legally smoking marijuana in such housing.