Sellers, Jennifer L - (1 Count )780-113(A)(16) Int Poss Controlled Substance By Per Not Reg and 1 additional charge

 14 days ago

An arrest warrant has been issued for Jennifer L. Seller, F/37, Hatfield, PA. On June 20, 2021 Sellers was picked up on a warrant out of Montgomery County. While in custody, police found a clear baggie containing methamphetamine in her possession. The officer filed a criminal complaint and a warrant was issued. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jennifer L. Sellers is asked to submit a tip by clicking the link below or contacting police at 215-345-4143. Criminal charges, and any discussion thereof, are merely allegations and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

