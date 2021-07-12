Crown Point Community Foundation awards grants
The Crown Point Community Foundation awarded $69,102 in grants to the community as part of its June 1 grant cycle. These 17 grants will enrich the lives of residents throughout South Lake County (Crown Point, Cedar Lake, Lowell and Winfield), from helping Loves Moves Us with support for a program of nurturing, educating, and supporting foster families to helping Open Hearts Therapeutic Riding Center with funding for safety, supplies and instructor for Open Hearts Horse therapy program.www.nwitimes.com
