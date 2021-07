BOULDER – Coming off of a pair of years off of the circuit due to COVID, Colorado volleyball associate head coach Lee Maes has been selected as the head coach for the 2021 USAV National Team Development Program Under 19 Team in Anaheim, Calif. July 18-23. "It's an honor and privilege to work with some of the best coaches and athletes our country produces," said Maes. "To develop young talent and assist them in their pursuit of Olympic and international aspirations is a humbling and cherished opportunity."