Dialpad Closes Meetings Gap

If you’re an artist looking to woo online buyers for your work, showing your art in the perfect showroom photo can be a challenge. Now, there’s Canvy to help. Launched in 2020, the Danish browser-based app makes it easy for canvas and poster artists to create a website and stage their wall art virtually. Simply create an account, choose a subscription plan (free or paid, with monthly and yearly payment options for the latter), upload and “frame” your artwork, and pick a mock-up room in which to place it. It’s even possible to tweak the showroom wall and furniture colors to enhance your art. Then, just add your artworks and all relevant information—title, price, dimensions, medium, creation date, etc.—and, in just a few clicks, Canvy’s website creator turns it into an online portfolio website for your art.