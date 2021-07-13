Cancel
Real Estate

A New Housing Plan

Irving, Texas
Irving, Texas
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SQBAp_0avcErXn00

The population of Irving is growing by about 3,000 residents each year, and the city adds about 1,000 new houses or apartment units every year to support that growth. But the newly added inventory is not keeping pace with demand, and rising prices make it difficult for current residents to remain in their homes and for new would-be residents to find opportunities to live within our city.

As recommended by the City of Irving Housing Study, the City of Irving has drafted a Housing Plan, which was presented and accepted by City Council on July 1.

This plan discusses causes and suggests strategies for addressing several existing gaps in the local housing market. It offers

  • Recommendations to modify existing ordinances to encourage the development and preservation of affordable housing units. Suggestions include offering rental repair loans, encouraging the development of accessory dwelling units, creating a neighborhood based homeowner repair incentive program, and many more.
  • Annual numeric goals for the production and preservation of new and affordable housing units.
  • Performance measures to monitor neighborhood stability and family financial health that should be supported through housing production and preservation efforts.

This Housing Plan and its recommendations are now being studied, and its most promising ideas will be proposed to City Council for consideration and adoption as new city programs and policies.

The future of Irving relies on ensuring that affordable and quality housing is available for its residents, following key recommendations from the new Housing Plan will help the City of Irving continue to achieve that goal.

Read the original study: English | Spanish

Read the new plan and its recommendations: English

Irving, Texas

Irving, Texas

Irving includes the Las Colinas community, one of the first master-planned developments in the United States and once the largest mixed-use development in the Southwest with a land area of more than 12,000 acres (4,856 ha). Las Colinas is home to the Mustangs at Las Colinas, which is the largest equine sculpture in the world, as well as many Fortune 500 companies, such as ExxonMobil, Kimberly-Clark and Fluor Corporation. In April 2019, the Westin Irving Convention Center Hotel opened, signalling the completion of the city's special entertainment district that includes the Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas and the Toyota Music Factory.

