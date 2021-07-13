Cancel
Life, P/C Insurers Plan To Accelerate Automation Over The Next 5 Years

ARLINGTON, VA, July 13, 2021 — Global life and property and casualty insurers want to improve the efficiency and auditability of their processes and close the gap between their current use of automation and where they aspire to be in five years. These key learnings stem from leading global advisory, broking and solutions company Willis Towers Watson’s Actuarial Reporting Automation Survey. The survey queried life and P&C insurers on how they use automation today in their valuation (life) and reserving (P&C) processes and where they aspire to use it in the future.

