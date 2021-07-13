Paws Colinas Dog Park Now Open

A new four-legged barkspot, Paws Colinas Dog Park, is now open in Irving.

The 7-acre park includes two separate areas for small and large dogs with pet-waste stations, water fountains, shade structures and benches. The location has direct access to the neighboring Campion Trail, and the overall design concept is inspired by a ribbon-like flowing river.

Paws Colinas Dog Park is open from sunrise to sunset, weather permitting. The park is available to dogs six months and older that wear a collar with current tags. Additionally, pets must be licensed and vaccinated, as well as leashed when entering and leaving the park. For a detailed list of park safety rules, visit LasColinas.org/Paws.

Photo: Leadership from the City of Irving and Las Colinas Association look on as Mayor Rick Stopfer cuts the ribbon at the opening of Paws Colinas.

The dog park, located at 1300 California Crossing Road, is a partnership between the Las Colinas Association (LCA) and the City of Irving.

The City of Irving is working on plans to obtain ownership of the park from LCA. Monthly park maintenance will continue to be performed by LCA.

Residents also can visit the City of Irving Dog Park at the Irving Animal Care Campus, 4140 Valley View Lane. Visit CityofIrving.org/DogPark for park features and rules.