Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Paws Colinas Dog Park Now Open

Posted by 
Irving, Texas
Irving, Texas
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AEDBR_0avcDVM800

A new four-legged barkspot, Paws Colinas Dog Park, is now open in Irving.

The 7-acre park includes two separate areas for small and large dogs with pet-waste stations, water fountains, shade structures and benches. The location has direct access to the neighboring Campion Trail, and the overall design concept is inspired by a ribbon-like flowing river.

Paws Colinas Dog Park is open from sunrise to sunset, weather permitting. The park is available to dogs six months and older that wear a collar with current tags. Additionally, pets must be licensed and vaccinated, as well as leashed when entering and leaving the park. For a detailed list of park safety rules, visit LasColinas.org/Paws.

Photo: Leadership from the City of Irving and Las Colinas Association look on as Mayor Rick Stopfer cuts the ribbon at the opening of Paws Colinas.

The dog park, located at 1300 California Crossing Road, is a partnership between the Las Colinas Association (LCA) and the City of Irving.

The City of Irving is working on plans to obtain ownership of the park from LCA. Monthly park maintenance will continue to be performed by LCA.

Residents also can visit the City of Irving Dog Park at the Irving Animal Care Campus, 4140 Valley View Lane. Visit CityofIrving.org/DogPark for park features and rules.

Comments / 0

Irving, Texas

Irving, Texas

20
Followers
469
Post
701
Views
ABOUT

Irving includes the Las Colinas community, one of the first master-planned developments in the United States and once the largest mixed-use development in the Southwest with a land area of more than 12,000 acres (4,856 ha). Las Colinas is home to the Mustangs at Las Colinas, which is the largest equine sculpture in the world, as well as many Fortune 500 companies, such as ExxonMobil, Kimberly-Clark and Fluor Corporation. In April 2019, the Westin Irving Convention Center Hotel opened, signalling the completion of the city's special entertainment district that includes the Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas and the Toyota Music Factory.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Safety#Paws Colinas Dog Park#Lascolinas Org Paws#Lca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Pets
Related
Chicago, ILWGNtv.com

Pop-up dog park open at ‘Dog Days of Summer’ in Andersonville

CHICAGO — On a beautiful day to take a stroll outside, Edgewater residents can head over to Andersonville for ‘Dog Days of Summer’. Hundreds of dogs took in the sights and smells on a bright Saturday afternoon at a pop-up dog park on Chicago’s North Side in its first-ever event.
Lifestylestate.wy.us

Registration Now Open for Plein Air in the Parks

Plein Air in the Parks is a collaborative weekend event presented this year by Wyoming State Parks, the Wyoming Arts Council, the Cody Country Art League, Laramie Artists Project, and the University of Wyoming Art Museum. This annual painting and drawing competition pairs talented artists with beautiful locations, and offers cash prizes to top participants. This year, for the first time, there will be two separate Plein Air in the Parks events in different locations – the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site (Laramie), Aug. 26-29 and Buffalo Bill State Park (Cody) Sept. 9-12. Registration for youth and adult categories is now open and available online for both events.
Petstribuneledgernews.com

Barks in the parks: 6 great dog parks in RI

Jackson has never been a big fan of dog parks. Although he is big enough (think 70-pound Bernese Mountain mix) to hold his own against an unruly pack, he never liked being the new kid on the block. After a quick tour of the perimeter, he’d circle back to me with that look, “Can we go home now?”
Petsbraseltonervet.com

Paw Pad Burns in Dogs: How to Prevent it

Paw pad burns are a potential risk at the height of summer that most pet owners rarely take into consideration when planning their holidays or outdoor escapades. While it may be a lesser-known condition compared to other dog-related problems, this does not necessarily mean that it is any less serious. Here’s how you can prevent pad burns this summer.
PetsNews 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Ruff House Rescue on July 23

In this week's Paws & Pals, Ruff House Rescue presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Kovu is a 3 1/2-year-old shepherd husky mix. He is very loyal to his favorite volunteers but is ready for his own family. He enjoys the outdoors and would make a a great walking and runner partner. He knows basic commands, is very smart and willing to learn more. Kovu is a strong boy but calm. He is very affectionate. He has a gorgeous white coat and a face that would melt your heart.
Linville, NCHickory Daily Record

Profile connector trail now open at state park

LINVILLE — Construction is complete on a new trail that offers additional mileage along the Profile Trail at Grandfather Mountain State Park. The new trail is a 2.4-mile loop that adds nearly a half mile to the existing trail. The Profile Trail ascends 1,775 feet over 3.6 miles to Calloway...
Petsrd.com

Here’s Why Your Dog’s Paws Smell Like Corn Chips

Dogs have a knack for getting dirty. No matter how often you break out the grooming supplies, dog shampoo, and nail clippers, Fido will get messy again in a matter of minutes. But dirt and mud aren’t the only concerns. Have you ever found yourself wondering, “Why does my dog smell like corn chips?” If so, you’re not alone. In fact, the scent is so common, it’s even been given an adorable moniker: Frito feet.
Evans, COKDVR.com

Woman attacked by 2 dogs at Evans dog park, police looking for owner

EVANS, Colo. (KDVR) — The Evans Police Department is looking for the owner of two large dogs that a local family said attacked their grandma at Freedom Dog Park on Friday evening. According to the family, Sandra Burgess and her granddaughter Lexxy were at the city-owned dog park. Burgess was...
Petsourcommunitynow.com

Here's How You Should Walk Your Dog During the Summer to Prevent Burnt Paws

Summer is the most dangerous time of year to have your pets outside. Scorching temperatures and hot surfaces limit the time your dog should be outdoors (roughly 20 minutes), as well as what surfaces they should walk and play on when they are outside. If your pet walks on a surface that's too hot, it can be damaging to their paws, leaving them burned and painful to walk on.
PetsThe Friday Flyer

Park for large dogs begins construction

A completely redesigned park for large dogs will begin construction on Monday and will completely replace the existing park at Eastport Park, which will remain closed for the six weeks it is under construction. The $117,466 project will transform the current area and will include new dog agility equipment, decomposed...
Lifestylewichitafallstx.gov

Lucy Park Pool Open

Lucy Park Pool in Lucy park is open 7 days a week from 12:00 pm to 6:00. General admission is $2 for 17yrs and under, $3 for 18yrs and older. Concessions stand available.
Atlanta, GAadventuresinatlanta.com

RED’S BEER GARDEN HOSTS PAWS ATLANTA DOG ADOPTION EVENT

Give a Pup a New Home, Enjoy Craft Brews, Hot Dogs, Bites and Much More for a Great Cause. Saturday, July 24th, 2021 From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Looking for the paw-fect weekend plan? Bring friends, family, and pups to celebrate finding four-legged friends a forever home at Red’s Beer Garden on Saturday, July 24th, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Located in Benteen Park between Grant Park and East Atlanta, the charity event will contribute 10% of all proceeds to PAWS Atlanta, a no-kill shelter that provides love, care and basic training to enrich the lives of orphaned dogs and cats until permanent, safe homes can be provided. Guests can explore more than 300 beverages including craft beer, wine, ciders, hard seltzers and brews on tap that are handpicked by owner and beer expert Kristen Sumpter. There are also plenty of tasty offerings, from hot dogs and sandwiches to sharable snacks. Pups can also indulge in treats from the Four-Legged Foodie food truck. For more information, call Red’s Beer Garden at 770 637-2299 or visit redsbeergarden.com. Red’s Beer Garden is conveniently located in Benteen  Park at 1328 Boulevard SE Atlanta, GA 30315. Stay connected on Instagram @redsbeergarden and Facebook at  www.facebook.com/redsbeergarden.
Michigan StatePosted by
1077 WRKR

Michigan State Parks Offering Tiny Houses For Your Next Adventure

Many folks are not aware of the offerings of our beautiful Michigan State Parks that offer overnight accommodations beyond camping. You will find several different options at different parks across our great state. For overnight lodging some of the offerings are cabins, yurts, safari-style tents, lodges, cottages and tee-pees. So if you don’t own an RV, Camper or camping equipment but you would still like to stay at a state park, the state of Michigan has you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy