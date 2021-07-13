Cancel
GoDaddy integrates online store offering with Google

By Dan Berthiaume
chainstoreage.com
 14 days ago

Retailers that operate an online store on the GoDaddy platform can now directly reach out to consumers via Google. GoDaddy, an online platform serving small and independent retailers, is enabling its users to automatically create a Google Merchant Center account, sync their catalog to create free product listings on Google, and promote their products on Google. Retailers can perform all these activities from within their GoDaddy online store.

chainstoreage.com

#Godaddy#Advertising#Google Merchant Center#Google Smart Shopping#Gmail#Godaddy Online Store#Godaddy Vp
