Dolphins Will Have Successful 2021 Season If...

If we rewind the clock just two seasons, the Miami Dolphins were a 70/1 bet to win the Super Bowl in 2019. Those odds were bottom 10 in the NFL. And those lofty odds proved to be fair, as the Dolphins began their 2019 campaign 0-7 under first-year head coach Brian Flores. At that time, they were the topic of every low-hanging joke as the worst team in the league, and the team headed for the No. 1 overall pick—along with perhaps a lot of regret about their new head coach and the new regime they just put into place.