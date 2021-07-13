Union County Earns National Achievement Award for Virtual Programs
Department of Parks and Recreation receives sixth NACo Award in 3 years. Union County, NJ – The Union County Board of County Commissioners is proud to announce the Department of Parks and Recreation received a 2021 Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties (NACo) for “Bringing Nature and History to the Homebound and Disabled Program”. The awards honor innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents. The Award was presented to County Officials on Sunday, July 11 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Prince George’s County, MD.ucnj.org
