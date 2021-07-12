Cancel
Ari Lennox Hints At Retiring From Music While Discussing Next Album Online

By Christopher Smith
97.9 The Beat
97.9 The Beat
 17 days ago
Ari Lennox is a supremely talented singer. But after her recent foray on Twitter, is she ready to leave it all behind?. Last Thursday (July 8th), the Dreamville singer got onto the social media platform to talk about her last album Shea Butter Baby and how proud she was of it. Shea Butter Baby was Lennox’s debut studio album, released in 2019. It propelled her to great fame, with the title track being a powerhouse single that helped earn Lennox a platinum plaque.

