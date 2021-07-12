Ari Lennox Hints At Retiring From Music While Discussing Next Album Online

This Friday, Isaiah Rashad will make his comeback with The House is Burning, his second full-length project and first new album since 2016's The Sun's Tirade. Earlier this week we got the album's tracklist, and its many impressive features (Lil Uzi Vert, SZA, 6LACK, and many more) included Rashad's labelmate ScHoolboy Q on the song "Runnin'." That song, co-produced by Kenny Beats and Mount Kimbie, is out today along with a music video, streaming above. The clip features a wealth of behind-the-scenes studio footage and clips of Rashad turning up concerts — that aesthetic decision may have something to do with the fact that Rashad announced a big tour of the United States yesterday. The rollout continues! Check it out above, and revisit our Isaiah Rashad FADER cover story.