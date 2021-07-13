New Listings with Awesome Views of New York City

The New York City skyline is the most famous in the world. Its horizon was first pierced by the steeples of churches, most notably the 284-foot-tall Trinity Church spire of 1846. Manhattan's unique geography is conducive to the creation of symbolic gestures that can be seen from its great gateway harbor. The 278-foot-tall granite towers of Brooklyn Bridge dominated sister-city skylines since 1883, and the 305-foot-tall Statue of Liberty (pedestal and all) has beckoned the world over since 1886.