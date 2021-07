Within recent memory, West Tisbury, Edgartown, Oak Bluffs and Chilmark have all added event rooms to their libraries. Now Vineyard Haven hopes to do the same. That’s because these welcoming institutions are no longer places where silence is golden but where education and entertainment are. The public library has become the new community center, a watering hole for the mind and spirit, a place for lectures, music, poetry, film, art and conviviality. Not to mention, air-conditioning.