The Washington Court House Police Department recently presented its annual scholarship to Makayla Lingerfelt, a graduate of Miami Trace High School. While in high school, she represented her class as a class officer for three years, and was actively involved in Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America as an officer for three years. She was involved in the band program all four years of high school, as part of the marching, symphonic, pep, concert, and jazz bands.