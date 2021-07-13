Cancel
Sam Agusti-Nuernberger

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMagnetize, a full-service marketing agency with offices in St Louis and Chicago, is pleased to welcome Sam Agusti-Nuernberger as Digital Strategy Director. In her new role, Nuernberger will be the architect for building strategies that help clients get to know their audiences and uniquely position and differentiate their brands to capture attention and inspire action. Nuernberger holds a master’s degree from Washington University and a bachelor’s degree from University of Kansas.

