Jacksonville, FL

The Dolly Llama Begins National Expansion With The First Two Franchise Deals Inked For Texas & Florida

By The Dolly Llama
franchising.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles-Based Dessert Waffle Concept To Bring Fan-Favorite Menu & Instagram-Worthy Stores To Tyler, TX & Jacksonville, FL By Early 2022. July 13, 2021 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES, CA - The Dolly Llama, a waffle and ice cream concept, has announced that two franchise deals have been inked for Tyler, Texas and Jacksonville, Florida. The two deals are the first for the newly franchised concept, which was founded in 2017 by French restaurateur and entrepreneur Samuel Baroux and real estate leader Eric Shomof, since partnering with DCV Franchise Group in late 2019.

