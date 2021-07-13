Cancel
Music

Mickey Guyton To Release Debut Album In September

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio Getty Images
Effingham Radio
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMickey Guyton will release her debut full-length album, Remember Her Name, on September 24th. She co-penned 15 of the 16 songs on the album. Mickey said, “Remember Her Name is a culmination of the last ten years of my life in Nashville. This album is the closing of a chapter. All those years ago, I set out to create music that would make people feel self-empowered, loved, and comfortable with being themselves and this album holds true to all of that. I hope everyone who listens finds something that connects and speaks to them.”

Mickey Guyton
