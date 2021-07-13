4 Local Dishes To Try this Month

The Place: McGregor Café, 4305 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers; 239-936- 1771; www.mcgregorcafe.com. The Price: $12 ($2 each for blueberries and strawberries added to pancakes) The Details: The spreading expanse of the massive live oak’s branches, covered with its own ecosystem of epiphytes, resurrection ferns and a staghorn fern, provide a natural roof, shading and cooling the amply spaced tables with their own umbrellas. The shrubs and other tropical plantings finish out the landscaping around the McGregor Café that makes an inviting scene worthy of a painting. Yes, there’s traffic whizzing by on McGregor Boulevard, but the patio is so pleasant that it makes up for it.