Aaron Lewis’ Solo Country Single Gives Him Highest Debut

Elvie Shane is climbing the charts with his debut single, “My Boy,” which he co-wrote about his 14-year-old stepson, Caleb. The song has struck a chord with stepparents like himself, but Elvie tells us EXCLUSIVELY that he's been touched by the reactions of a wide spectrum of families brought together in different ways. “We've also seen foster families, adoptive families. I've had a surrogate mother come up to me. I've had coaches come up to me and tell me how they relate. One that really stuck out to me (was) this guy was like, 'My wife and I have been divorced for a few years. We've got an eight-year-old son. She remarried a man who I feel like is that man to my son when I'm not able to be there so I sent your song to him.' That was one that got me. I thought that was really powerful, and kudos to that guy for being able to recognize that.”