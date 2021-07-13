Cancel
Music

Aaron Lewis’ Solo Country Single Gives Him Highest Debut

PRPhotos.com
Effingham Radio
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStaind frontman Aaron Lewis’ new solo Country single, “Am I The Only One,” debuts on this week’s all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart at Number 14. The song also gives Lewis his first chart-topping debut on the Hot Country Songs charts. The chart ranks the biggest songs in America based on...

Aaron Lewis
#Country Radio#Country Airplay#Country Songs#Billboard Country
