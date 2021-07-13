Topic - Market Report Tucson

• Alfalfa: Compared to the last report June 24: Hay trade has slowed in many areas as heavy rainfall moved across most of the state, receiving as much as 8 to 12 inches of rain along the I-44 highway. Demand has slowed for cattle quality hay with optimism of greener pastures and hay production increases as some plant haygrazer following the recent moisture. Many areas have not been able to load or move hay due to the remaining moisture. As the state begins to dry, many are starting to get back into the field to resume hay production starting the second and third cutting. With the heavy rainfall and cooler temperatures, the production is expected to be less. Grain prices have continued to decrease, while the prices for cattle remain steady with some increase, putting some holds on further hay trades.