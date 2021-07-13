Thursdays @ Three: DUO Stephanie and Saar
This week on Thursday’s @ Three, Christa Wessel welcomes pianists Stephanie Ho and Saar Ahuvia who collaborate as DUO Stephanie and Saar. Recent performances include their Lincoln Center debut with Igor Stravinsky’s Rite of Spring; collaboration with Philadelphia’s Orchestra 2001 in a complete performance of Frank Zappa’s The Yellow Shark and Symphony Space’s Wall to Wall Bernstein, a marathon celebration of Leonard Bernstein’s 100th anniversary.www.allclassical.org
