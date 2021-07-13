Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Trilogy Repertory Presents Neil Simon’s Rumors at Pleasant Valley Park

Posted by 
New Jersey Stage
New Jersey Stage
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(BASKING RIDGE, NJ) -- As the first production in Bernards Township’s “Plays in the Park” summer series, Trilogy Repertory Company will produce Neil Simon’s comedy, “Rumors.” The show will run on July 30, 31, and August 5, 6, and 7, at the outdoor amphitheater at Pleasant Valley Park, Valley Road, in Basking Ridge, at 8:00pm each evening. The shows are free to the public, but donations to support this program, sponsored by the Bernards Township Department of Recreation, are gratefully accepted.

www.newjerseystage.com

Comments / 0

New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage

218
Followers
1K+
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

NJ Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website and a monthly digital magazine.

 https://www.newjerseystage.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Simon
Person
Christine Baranski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Valley Park#Pleasant Valley#Trilogy Repertory#The Broadhurst Theater#The The New York Times#Community Theater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Chippewa Falls, WILeader-Telegram

John Muir portrayal presented at park

CHIPPEWA FALLS -- Paul Akert will portray John Muir, father of our national parks, at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 29, at Chippewa Riverfront park, 12 S. Bridge St, Chippewa Falls. The event will feature stories, quotations, images and interaction with the audience. For more information go to the Chippewa Falls...
CelebritiesThe Guardian

Jackie Mason obituary

During the course of his six-decade career, Jackie Mason was declared one of the greatest comedians of all time, by Mel Brooks; played hundreds of sellout shows, on Broadway and in London; won a Tony, an Emmy and was even nominated for a Grammy; and performed for the Queen and the Queen Mother. He also had career-damaging feuds with the TV host Ed Sullivan and the singer Frank Sinatra, the second of which would end with Mason’s Las Vegas hotel room being strafed with bullets.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Jackie Mason Dies at Age 93

Jackie Mason, a comedian who inspired the likes of Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David, has died. According to TMZ, Mason was 93 years old at the time of his death. He passed away at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City on Saturday, July 24. Mason had been in the...
CelebritiesLaredo Morning Times

Jackie Mason, Borscht Belt Comic, Dead at 93

Jackie Mason, the stand-up comic whose career spanned several decades and became a template and poster child of sorts for Jewish self-deprecation, died Saturday at the age of 93. His friend, lawyer Raoul Felder, confirmed Mason’s death to the New York Times. “My humor — it’s a man in a...
Batesville, ARGuard Online

Community theatre presents 'The Odd Couple'

Despite the challenge of COVID-19, there are exciting things happening with the Batesville Community Theatre. They will be putting on “The Odd Couple” written by Neil Simon, featuring an all-female ensemble at Southside High School auditorium. “This is the show that COVID-19 tried to cancel. And it did. Twice. But...
Performing ArtsPosted by
Time Out New York

11 stone-cold theater icons who should get Kennedy Center Honors

Last week, the recipients of the 44th annual Kennedy Center Honors were announced. This year's honorees are a strong and worthy group: Joni Mitchell, Bette Midler, Saturday Night Live's Lorne Michaels, Motown's Berry Gordy and the operatic base-baritone Justino Díaz. One again, however, one name was conspicuously absent from the list: Liza Minnelli, the living incarnation of American pizzazz.
Erie, PAerienewsnow.com

Erie Playhouse Hosting Auditions for 2 Main Stage Shows this Fall

The Erie Playhouse is hosting auditions for two main stage shows this fall - Something Rotten! and White Christmas. The production team is looking for a diverse cast, and new actors are encouraged to audition. Erie Playhouse will be one of the first community theaters in the nation to bring...
Wolf Trap, VAthezebra.org

Broadway’s Norm Lewis is appearing Next Week at Wolf Trap with the National Symphony Orchestra

Norm Lewis, Tony-nominated singer and actor, is joining the NSO in a performance of Broadway classics on the stage of the Filene Center at Wolf Trap on Friday, July 30, and Saturday, July 31, at 8 PM. You may have seen and heard Norm Lewis on Broadway in Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess, The Little Mermaid, The Kennedy Center’s The Music Man, NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, or many other productions including TV performances (like TV’s Scandal) in which, sadly, he doesn’t sing!
Maumee, OHNorthwest Signal

Maumee Valley Civic Theater presenting 'Seussical The Musical'

WHAT: Maumee Valley Civic Theater presents “Seussical the Musical.”. WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 22; Friday, July 23; Saturday, July 24; Friday, July 30; and Saturday, July 31. WHERE: Lawn outside of the Cultural Center of Henry County, 3030 W. Main St., Napoleon. Those attending are encouraged to bring blankets...
El Jobean, FLyoursun.com

'Suicide' Simon's second act

EL JOBEAN — Utter the words “Suicide Simon” and Don Berini is quick to jump from behind the counter at The Bean Depot Café to take a visitor around his unique property. To see what he sees requires a little imagination and a lot of bug spray, but his excited jumble of words quickly coalesce into an incantation. A spell is cast and one suddenly sees what he sees — a future in reviving the past.
Posted by
Hudson Valley Post

Mayor Responds to Rumors White Castle is Opening in Hudson Valley

We hate to break your heart, but that's what we're about to do. If you're a fan of tiny, yet delicious, fast-food hamburgers what we're about to tell you is going to hurt. This week was a week of hopefulness around the Hudson Valley. Two rumors started to make their way around the mid-Hudson region regarding extremely popular fast food chains finally calling the Valley home.

Comments / 0

Community Policy