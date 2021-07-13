Trilogy Repertory Presents Neil Simon’s Rumors at Pleasant Valley Park
(BASKING RIDGE, NJ) -- As the first production in Bernards Township’s “Plays in the Park” summer series, Trilogy Repertory Company will produce Neil Simon’s comedy, “Rumors.” The show will run on July 30, 31, and August 5, 6, and 7, at the outdoor amphitheater at Pleasant Valley Park, Valley Road, in Basking Ridge, at 8:00pm each evening. The shows are free to the public, but donations to support this program, sponsored by the Bernards Township Department of Recreation, are gratefully accepted.www.newjerseystage.com
Comments / 0