Westlake-Bay Village Rotary Art Festival
The Westlake-Bay Village Rotary is bringing back the Westlake Art Festival this July!. For years the art festival was held on the St. John Westshore Hospital grounds providing an outdoor venue for art lovers. Thanks to the hard work of the Westlake Bay Village Rotary, in partnership with The Porter Public Library, the Westlake Schools, and sponsors. from Baird Investments and Jen and Joe Hudak, the Art Festival is BACK!www.cityofbayvillage.com
