We whiled away the deathly winter and tumultuous spring laying up expectations for an unruly summer, dreaming of beer splatter on bar nights and the rejuvenating undulations of sound waves sliding out from speakers at live events. But the three weeks since the solstice have been, by turns, oppressively hot and worryingly stormy, portents of stark, terrifying summers yet to come. Outside, relationships are rekindling, but the fallout from quarantine looms heavy as clouds cover. Clubs closed. Jobs vanished. Bridges burned. Friends drifted. People died. Are you noticing ways that you’ve changed as well? Are you more anxious? More guarded? What psychic damage did we accrue in the year we’ll never forget? Are we better now?