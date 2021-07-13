Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Global #MeToo Movement Has Potential to Revolutionize Gender Roles, New Book Reveals

By Rachel B. Vogelstein
Council on Foreign Relations
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article“In many countries, the #MeToo movement is not new. Instead, it has been fueled by years of local activism by courageous women leaders,” write Rachel Vogelstein and Meighan Stone in Awakening: #MeToo and the Global Fight for Women’s Rights. “Propelled by technology and driven by millions more women than ever before, the digital wave of the global women’s movement has the potential to fundamentally revolutionize gender roles—and transform the world we leave to the next generation,” write the authors.

www.cfr.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malala Yousafzai
Person
Hillary Clinton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gender Equality#Gender Roles#Gender Inequalities#Cfr#The Malala Fund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
Country
Sweden
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Country
Egypt
Related
Public HealthCouncil on Foreign Relations

The Pandemic Hasn’t Stopped the Rise of the Women’s Movement

In early July, world leaders addressed the United Nations Generation Equality Forum in Paris, reaffirming gender equality’s role in prosperity and stability as well as commemorating the landmark 1995 Beijing conference that enshrined women’s rights in international law. But two and a half decades later, not nearly enough has changed for women around the world, at least on the surface.
AdvocacyCouncil on Foreign Relations

The Global #MeToo Movement, With Rachel B. Vogelstein and Meighan Stone

Douglas Dillon Senior Fellow and Director of the Women and Foreign Policy Program. Rachel B. Vogelstein, CFR’s Douglas Dillon senior fellow and director of the Women and Foreign Policy program, and Meighan Stone, adjunct senior fellow in the Women and Foreign Policy program at CFR, sit down with James M. Lindsay to discuss the impact of the #MeToo Movement across the globe. Vogelstein and Stone’s book, Awakening: #MeToo and the Global Fight for Women’s Rights, hits bookstore shelves today.
HealthPosted by
Forbes

Decolonizing Global Health: A Moment To Reflect On A Movement

There is a lot that is wrong with how global health is designed, structured, taught, and practiced. If this was not clear before the pandemic, the ongoing Covid-19 vaccine inequity (vaccine apartheid) offers abundant proof that global health, as a field, does not walk the talk on buzzwords such as global solidarity or social inequities. Whether it is vaccines, grant funding or journal authorship, it is all about the power and privilege high-income countries (HIC) have and maintain, and what they may be willing to part with, as charity.
POTUSMSNBC

This is the age of global gender equality — if we want it to be

Help us celebrate MSNBC’s first 25 years by joining us every day for 25 days as our anchors, hosts, and correspondents share their thoughts on where we've been — and where we’re going. For 15 years, "Know Your Value," my platform with NBC, has been committed to pay equity and...
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

Pentagon document warns the world is moving closer to a nuclear war because Russia and China are developing new nuclear missiles, bombers and submarines

The US says there is an 'increased potential' for nuclear conflict with the country's main enemies because they are stockpiling nuclear weapons. Russia and China have been modernizing and expanding their respective arsenals over the last decade, according to a recently disclosed 2020 report from the Pentagon on nuclear operations.
Worldtechstartups.com

More vaccinated people hospitalized than the unvaccinated in Israel: Of the 143 patients, 58% were vaccinated, 39% were unvaccinated, Jerusalem Post reports

In the early days of the coronavirus, we were told that vaccines will prevent us from getting the virus. Then as millions of people received the vaccines, the narrative changed to “vaccines will stop people from getting sick, but they may not stop people from getting infected and possibly spreading the disease.”
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

‘Economically and morally wrong’: 660,000 key workers will be hit when universal credit uplift ends, report says

More than 660,000 low-paid key workers, including nurses, supermarket staff and social carers, will be among millions of people affected when the universal credit uplift ends in the autumn, new figures suggest.London, the south east and the north west have the highest numbers of key workers on universal credit, according to research by the Royal Society for Arts, Manufactures and Commerce (RSA).A union leader said 30 September was set to be a “bleak day” for workers when the temporary £20-a-week increase is stopped.The large number of key workers receiving universal credit is symptomatic of issues with in-work poverty, said the...
Foreign PolicyVoice of America

British Analyst Envisions Overthrow of China’s Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping, pressured to resign by Li Keqiang and other Politburo members, is escorted to a coastal luxury villa while Li, along with other top civilian and military officials, forms a new government in Beijing. The scene from a recently published book is imaginary, but its author, retired...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

"There's more virus than we're picking up,"former FDA head says; but U.S. could "turn the corner" in 3 weeks

In a televised interview Sunday, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, warned Covid-19's resurgence in the United States is likely more pervasive than reported data suggests due to undocumented cases, but said that may actually mean the nation is close to "turning the corner" on the new Delta variant outbreak in the coming weeks—at least based on its trajectory in the United Kingdom.
SciencePosted by
Daily Mail

Piecing together a 2,300-year old puzzle: Fragment of linen from the wrap of an Egyptian mummy held in New Zealand has been matched with a fragment in the US, revealing scenes and spells from the Book of the Dead

A fragment of linen from the wrap of a 2,300-year-old ancient Egyptian mummy matches a piece found in the US, revealing spells from the Book of the Dead. The discovery joins two long separated pieces of an ancient shroud together virtually, one from the Getty Institute in California, the other from the University of Canterbury's Teece Museum in New Zealand.
Books & LiteratureTODAY.com

New book claims to reveal ‘ugly truth’ about Facebook

“An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination,” a new book coming out Tuesday, makes powerful claims about the company’s vast influence and repeated mistakes. NBC technology correspondent Jacob Ward reports for TODAY from outside Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, California.July 12, 2021.
Educationdocwirenews.com

Racial and gender pay disparities: The role of education

Soc Sci Res. 2021 Aug;98:102580. doi: 10.1016/j.ssresearch.2021.102580. Epub 2021 May 16. We investigate whether white women, black women, and black men earn less than white men because of 1) lower educational attainment and/or 2) lower wage returns to the same levels and academic fields of attainment. Using the 1979-2012 waves of the American National Longitudinal Survey of Youth (NLSY79), we examine how educational attainment and academic fields of study impact pay. Regression decompositions show that differences in attainment and in academic fields explain 13 to 23 percent of the racial pay gaps, but none of the gender pay gaps. Random effects models test for race and gender differences in the wage returns to education. Men of both races receive higher wage returns relative to women, while black women receive lower returns relative to all groups for master’s degrees. Our intersectional approach reveals that equalizing educational attainment would reduce racial pay gaps, whereas equalizing wage returns to education would reduce gender pay disparities. Moreover, black women’s earnings are multiply disadvantaged, both by their lower attainment relative to white women, and their lower returns to education relative to all groups studied.
EnvironmentScience Daily

New analysis reveals global distribution of toxic pollution and climate change

A new analysis of global datasets shows low-income countries are significantly more likely to be impacted by both toxic pollution and climate change -- and provides a list of at-risk countries most (and least) able to immediately begin direct efforts toward pollution risk reduction, according to a study published July 7, 2021 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Richard Marcantonio from the University of Notre Dame, Indiana, USA, and colleagues.
Video Gamesthehighlandsun.com

Former Nintendo Of America President Reveals His New Book

In April 2019, Reggie Fils-Aimé stepped down from his role as Nintendo of America’s president. It might seem like yesterday for some, but since then he’s actually done quite a lot. He’s now planning to share the story about his rise to the top in a new book – Disrupting...

Comments / 0

Community Policy