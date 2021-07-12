Celebrity Gossip: Matt James, Drake Bell, Kylie Jenner and More!

Kristen Mary Jenner needs no introduction. She is an American socialite, media personality, businesswoman, and producer. She is best known for her work on the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She has four kids from her marriage to Robert Kardashian: Kim, Kourtney, Robert, and Khloé. Besides, Kris has two kids from her marriage to Bruce Jenner (now Caitlyn): Kylie and Kendall. She likes spending more and more time with her daughters. However, her relationship is not the same with each of them.