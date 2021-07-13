Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

UFC 264 Medical Suspensions: Conor McGregor, Greg Hardy Among Those Facing 6 Months

By Tristen Critchfield
Sherdog
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt should come as no surprise that Conor McGregor is one of six fighters from UFC 264 who is facing a lengthy medical suspension. The former two-division champion suffered a broken left leg late in the first round of his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier this past Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The “Notorious” one must receive orthopedic doctor clearance or he will be sidelined until Jan. 7. At a minimum, McGregor is suspended until Aug. 25 with no contact until Aug. 10. The Irish star underwent surgery for the injury on Sunday, when he had an intramedullary rod inserted into his tibia and a small plate and screws attached to the fibula.

www.sherdog.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Tavares
Person
Carlos Condit
Person
Omari Akhmedov
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Dustin Poirier
Person
Yana Kunitskaya
Person
Trevin Giles
Person
Niko Price
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suspensions#Combat#The T Mobile Arena#Irish#Ent#08 01 21 Max Griffin#08 01 21 Niko Price#08 01 21 Trevin Giles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
NFL
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCmmanews.com

Dustin Poirier Reacts To McGregor Posting DM Request From Wife

Dustin Poirier has responded to Conor McGregor bringing his wife into the trash talk ahead of their trilogy fight. Poirier vs. McGregor 3 will headline UFC 264 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night (July 10). Poirier lost his first encounter with McGregor back in 2014 via first-round TKO. He ended up scoring the second-round TKO in the rematch in January.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Doctor Reveals Sad Diagnosis

Conor McGregor’s doctor has revealed that he has a fractured lower fibula shin, and he will be getting surgery on Sunday. UFC 264 truly lived up to it’s hype as one of the most anticipated cards in the UFC memory. In one of the most shocking outcomes and in the main event of the evening, Dustin Poirier defeated Conor McGregor in the first round after McGregor broke his ankle after missing a punch. The match was awarded to Poirier via doctor’s stoppage. Khabib recently posted a ’embarrassing’ photo of this UFC 264 headliner.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Khabib Sends Bold Warning To Dustin Poirier

Khabib Nurmagomedov is undoubtedly one of the best MMA fighters in the history of the MMA world and finally ended his career while still being undefeated and at the top. Since his retirement, Khabib has been enjoying life in other ways. Khabib also revealed UFC’s short and fat heavyweight. Nurmagomedov’s...
UFCPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Ronda Rousey shares what Conor McGregor did to impress her

Conor McGregor may have lost on Saturday night to Dustin Poirier in a TKO due to medical stoppage, but he left many people impressed, including Ronda Rousey. Rousey shared a tweet on Sunday, a day after McGregor’s fight, regarding what the 32-year-old lightweight did to amaze her. Rousey was impressed that McGregor had the presence of mind to promote his next fight despite suffering through a huge leg injury.
UFCComplex

Sylvester Stallone Says Conor McGregor Would Be ‘Foolish’ Not to Accept Jake Paul’s Challenge

Sylvester Stallone says he fully supports a Conor McGregor vs. Jake Paul fight. TMZ caught up with the 75-year-old Rocky star just hours before McGregor faces Dustin Poirier in UFC 264. Stallone briefly broke down his predictions for Saturday’s event and then was asked about the recent drama between McGregor and Paul. As previously reported, Paul has challenged the former UFC champ to a boxing match, and even put a $50 million offer on the table. The two have continued to exchange shots throughout 2021, but they’ve yet to land a deal.
UFCCNET

How much money did Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier make at UFC 264

Round No. 3 in the Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier saga has reached its conclusion in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with McGregor suffering a loss thanks to a freak leg break in the dying seconds of the first round. One big question: Just how much money each athlete...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dustin Poirier UFC 264 Paycheck Deal Leaks

The UFC star Dustin Poirier is set have the trilogy fight against Conor McGregor at UFC 264. Dustin Poirier set to earn staggering sum for UFC 264 fight. It has been noted that Poirier has been assured a purse of $1 million for his trilogy fight against McGregor. This could potentially reach to $3 million depending on pay-per-view sales. WWE Firing More Names Today: ‘It’s Needed’
UFCtheScore

Tuivasa KOs Greg Hardy with monster left hand

The Greg Hardy experiment took a turn for the worse at UFC 264. Tai Tuivasa knocked out Hardy at 1:07 of the first round of their heavyweight bout Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Hardy stunned Tuivasa and began walking forward, but the latter turned the tables and...
UFCmmanews.com

McGregor Offers Proof Of Mrs. Poirier’s DM Request: “She Lyin’ To You”

Immediately following Thursday’s chaotic UFC 264 Pre-Fight Press Conference, Conor McGregor took a moment to prove his image of a direct message (DM) request from Dustin Poirier‘s wife is as real as it gets. Dustin Poirier has said numerous times that he does not care about all the pre-fight drama...
UFCPosted by
ClutchPoints

Dustin Poirier’s cold-blooded message to Conor McGregor after injury in UFC 264

Dustin Poirier won his UFC 264 showdown with Conor McGregor via doctor stoppage, and despite the injury to his opponent, he has no sympathy for the Irishman. After being declared the winner, Poirier didn’t hold back in his comments about McGregor. He also called him out for his dirty strategy during the fight, especially when doing his up-kicks. The Diamond also made sure to remind The Notorious of his antics before their UFC 264 fight, with Conor saying he’d “murder” him and even using Poirier’s wife in his trash talk:
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan Allegedly ‘Humiliated’ Conor McGregor

UFC commentator Joe Rogan seemed to have angered Conor McGregor’s head coach, John Kavanagh. It is because the Irishman had suffered an injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 and according to Kavanagh it was not a good idea to interview McGregor straightaway at that moment. Colby Covington Drops Conor McGregor Drug Bombshell.
UFCEsquire

Watch a Doctor React to Conor McGregor’s Broken Leg at UFC 264

Controversial MMA fighter Conor McGregor was beaten again by Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Following a knockout defeat back in January, McGregor's latest rematch against Poirier ended in the first round when doctors put a stop to the fight, after McGregor broke his leg. "This is not over," McGregor told...
UFCmmanews.com

VIDEO: Real Reason Why Conor McGregor Broke His Tibia At UFC 264?

There has been much debate over what caused Conor McGregor‘s tibia to break at UFC 264 but we may have the true answer. McGregor shared the Octagon with Dustin Poirier a third time in the UFC 264 headliner. This was supposed to settle the score between the two men. McGregor wasn’t afraid to throw kicks early. When the two engaged in the grappling, McGregor dropped down for a guillotine choke. Poirier escaped and unloaded with some ground-and-pound.
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Former Panthers DE Greg Hardy gets KO'd in UFC match

Greg Hardy may be the greatest regret in Panthers franchise history. The former Carolina defensive end was an accomplished pass rusher during his brief NFL career, but he turned out to be an abusive, violent monster. Those instincts have served him well in his new career as a UFC fighter, but they didn’t help him in his Saturday night match against Tai Tuivasa.
UFCNBC Sports

Greg Hardy knocked out in a minute in UFC fight

Former NFL player Greg Hardy lasted only a minute in his latest UFC fight. Hardy took a hard left hook to the face from Tai Tuivasa a minute into the first round and went out cold in a heavyweight fight at UFC 264 in Las Vegas on Saturday night. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy