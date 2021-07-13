UFC 264 Medical Suspensions: Conor McGregor, Greg Hardy Among Those Facing 6 Months

It should come as no surprise that Conor McGregor is one of six fighters from UFC 264 who is facing a lengthy medical suspension. The former two-division champion suffered a broken left leg late in the first round of his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier this past Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The “Notorious” one must receive orthopedic doctor clearance or he will be sidelined until Jan. 7. At a minimum, McGregor is suspended until Aug. 25 with no contact until Aug. 10. The Irish star underwent surgery for the injury on Sunday, when he had an intramedullary rod inserted into his tibia and a small plate and screws attached to the fibula.