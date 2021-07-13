Cancel
Maxx Orthopedics, in Partnership with Invibio Biomaterial Solutions, Announces First Primary Total Knee Arthroplasty with the PEEK-OPTIMA™ Femoral Component

By Josh Sandberg
 15 days ago

NORRISTOWN, PENN. (PRWEB) JULY 12, 2021. Maxx Orthopedics, Inc., and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions together announced the successful study initiation and first patients to be implanted with the new, all polymer, PEEK-OPTIMA™ femoral knee component for primary total knee arthroplasty (TKA). This pre-market, global feasibility study is designed to assess the safety and efficacy of the PEEK-OPTIMA™ femoral knee component in patient candidates receiving primary TKA.

