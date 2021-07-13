PRP injection did not reduce Achilles tendon dysfunction at 6 months

A single injection of intratendinous platelet-rich plasma did not reduce Achilles tendon dysfunction at 6 months compared with sham injection, according to published results. Rebecca S. Kearney, PhD, and colleagues randomly assigned 240 patients who had midportion Achilles tendon pain for more than 3 months with tendinopathy confirmed by ultrasound, MRI or both to receive either a PRP injection (n=121) or a sham injection (n=119) between April 2016 and February 2020. Researchers measured the Victorian Institute of Sport Assessment-Achilles (VISA-A) score 6 months after treatment as the primary outcome, with primary analysis adjusted for laterality, age, sex and baseline VISA-A score. Secondary outcomes included the VISA-A score at 3-month follow-up, health-related quality of life assessed by the EuroQol-5D questionnaire at 3-month and 6-month follow-up and pain assessed with the VAS at 2-week, 3-month and 6-month follow-up.