Top in ID: Shorter antibiotic course for pneumonia, COVID-19 booster doses

Cover picture for the articleResearchers reported that antibiotic therapy can be safely discontinued in patients with moderately severe community-acquired pneumonia who have an early clinical response. It was the top story in infectious disease last week. Another top story was about COVID-19 vaccine booster doses. The CDC and FDA said in a joint statement...

Public Health
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Industry
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public Health
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Health
Best Life

If You're Fully Vaccinated, These Are the 5 COVID Symptoms to Look Out For

Being fully vaccinated against COVID has many of us breathing easy, confident that we are highly protected from severe infection and hospitalization with the virus. But breakthrough cases, while rare, are still possible, and though these cases are often asymptomatic, that's not always the case. In fact, new data shows that many fully vaccinated people who get COVID do experience symptoms, just not necessarily the ones that you'd expect.
Medical & Biotech
Best Life

Pfizer Says Its Vaccine Starts Losing Efficacy After This Long

As time goes on, experts continue to collect data on how the protection provided by the COVID vaccines fares over longer periods. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have all found evidence that suggests their vaccines continue to provide substantial protection for up to six months, but there's still a question of what happens after that. Now, Pfizer is saying immunity may wane over time in the face of the more infectious Delta variant, and the company announced it would be seeking authorization for a third booster shot of its vaccine in August.
Pharmaceuticals
Daily Mail

Fauci insists fully vaccinated people do not need COVID-19 shot boosters after CDC and FDA pushed back against Pfizer's third dose

The nation's top infectious disease expert says Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need booster shots. In an appearance on MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell Reports on Tuesday, Dr Anthony Fauci discussed a potential federal authorization of a third dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. However, after Pfizer met with officials at...
Pharmaceuticals

Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?

The pandemic is not over as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to swirl around the country, infecting unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people. But one question has risen in recent days: Does one vaccine provide better protection than others?. Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?. We...
Science

A Single Drug Could Treat All Coronaviruses

There are all kinds of new announcements made on a daily basis about potential treatments and viable vaccines for the novel coronavirus. Earlier today, we revealed that there’s a possibility that the covid vaccine could be taken as a pill. Check out the latest reports about all this revealed by BBC.
Public Health
EatThis

Virus Expert Issues Warning for All Americans

The coronavirus refuses to go away this summer, as a new Delta variant proves more aggressive, and more transmissible, than any respiratory virus in recent memory. Worryingly, only half the country has been vaccinated. Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who is also on the board of Pfizer, appeared on Face the Nation yesterday to explain how to keep yourself safe given the rising cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Read on for his five essential pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Science

Vaccine antibody levels start to wane at around 2–3 months

Total antibody levels appear to start declining from as early as six weeks after complete vaccination and can reduce by more than 50% over 10 weeks, according to new data from UCL's Virus Watch study. These findings were consistent across all groups of people regardless of age, chronic illnesses or...
Public Health

Doctors warn that the COVID-19 Delta variant has new symptoms.

Doctors warn that the COVID-19 Delta variant has new symptoms. As hospitals deal with a fresh wave of coronavirus infections, specialists warn that the Delta strain has new symptoms that the public should be aware of. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of patients...
Pharmaceuticals
CNN

Will we need a Covid-19 vaccine booster?

The debate around whether booster shots of Covid-19 vaccines will be needed to maintain good protection against the disease has intensified this week after one of the leading manufacturers announced it was seeing waning immunity.
Rapid City, SD

Covid-19 booster shots likely unnecessary

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Will a third shot be necessary for Covid-19 vaccinations? Maybe not. Vaccinations are the best way to protect yourself from the coronavirus, and lately manufactures of the vaccine are pushing to up their two series shot to three. Ultimately, public health officials will make the...
Industry

FDA: Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine tied to Guillain-Barré syndrome

The FDA has said that Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine may lead to an increased risk for Guillain-Barré syndrome. The New York Times reported on July 12 that officials identified 100 suspected cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome, a neurological condition in which the body’s immune system damages nerve cells, causing muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis, that were linked to the vaccine. Among them, 95% were deemed “serious and required hospitalization.”

